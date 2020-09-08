Yellowstone Sees 'Unseasonably Strong' September Snowstorm

Parts of Wyoming accumulated several inches of snow after a Labor Day snowstorm hit the area Monday, September 7, reports said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a warning for an “unseasonably strong storm system for September,” forecasting up to eight inches of snow in parts of Natrona County.

The storm system impacted the US Rocky Mountain region Monday and Tuesday, bringing snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph to Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

This video shows snow falling on a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday evening. A winter storm warning was in effect until 12 pm Tuesday.

Yellowstone closed the park’s east entrance on Monday due to winter weather conditions. “At this point, there is no reopening date and time available,” the Big Horn Radio Network said. Credit: Chris Frink via Storyful