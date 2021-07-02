Yellowstone 'Bison Jam' Brings Car to a Halt

A driver near Yellowstone National Park was halted in their tracks by a number of bison on the road, footage posted to Facebook shows.

This video was shot by Cindy Shaffer, a Montana native who regularly posts updates from visits to Yellowstone National Park.

Shaffer has run into a few “bison james” before on her travels there, and was impressed this time by the “huge” size of the animals, particularly one which was nearby her window.

The video shows bison slowly moving off the road, with the footage first shared on June 5. Credit: Cindy Shaffer via Storyful