Yellen says decoupling of US and Chinese economies 'impossible'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese economic officials and US business leaders on Friday as she tries to soothe mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. Also, Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's new "Threads" app, and delivery app firms sue New York City over a minimum wage law for drivers.



