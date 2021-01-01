New Years Eve Celebrations very different this year in Sacramento
New Year's Eve celebrations looked very different for everyone this year. KCRA 3's Stephanie Lin shows us how people are ringing in 2021. See more in the video above.
After getting gashed by Cleveland for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns and still coming out on top in a high-scoring, back-and-forth thriller, Baltimore star linebacker Matthew Judon summed it up well.“That’s how football is, man,” he said after the Ravens won 47-42 on Dec. 14. “You leave enough time (against) a good offence, and they go right back and score.”That’s NFL football in 2020, where no lead is safe, no point total high enough and offensive records are getting shattered weekly in what’s on pace to be the most prolific scoring season in a century of pro football.The reasons for the scoring spree are numerous. The virtual off-season made building defensive cohesion more difficult. The lack of fans in the stands made life easier on road quarterbacks. Rule changes that seemed to de-emphasize offensive holding, while cracking down on defensive pass interference only made scoring easier. Analytics friendly coaches were more aggressive than ever on fourth downs, creating short fields for defences that managed to make a stop or gave offences an extra chance at success.It has all added up to teams averaging 24.7 points per game heading into Week 17, more than a point higher than the previous NFL record of 23.4 set in 2013 and even slightly ahead of the highest-scoring season in the wide-open AFL (24.5 ppg in 1961).While all those factors conspired against defences, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr prefers to look at it a different way.“I think we can all agree there’s been a lot of good quarterback play this season,” he said. “You go around, you look at a lot of teams, you look at a lot of guys and you’re like, wow, a lot of these teams that are scoring, well they have a quarterback that has been in the system a while or someone that’s there guy or a young guy that’s playing well, whatever it is. I think we’re seeing more of that.”While a quarterback crediting his fellow passers for the runaway scores may seem predictable, there is more than a bit of truth to the theory.A league that struggled to find competent quarterbacks not too long ago is having a much easier time filling spots of late. With NFL teams adopting more of the spread concepts that have proliferated through the college game, rookies are more able to step right in and thrive, as evidenced by the Chargers’ Justin Herbert throwing a rookie record 28 TD passes this season.Herbert is not alone, joined by others in the 25-and-under crowd like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray having nearly immediate success.The increase in younger quarterbacks also means more mobile ones as the NFL has already shattered the record for QB running with 8,754 yards and 118 TDs. That’s more than 3,000 yards ahead the quarterback rushing total from 2010, the year before Cam Newton entered the NFL, and 38 TDs more than the next highest season, which was last year.“They’ve been given opportunities to do it early in their career,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “The old school method was to let them sit for a year and watch. I think that’s part of the reason. Secondly, a lot of these guys are very talented. They’re way further along throwing the football, understanding how to attack defences. They do it year-round. A lot of these guys have their own private, quarterback coach. So, they’re further along, I think, in terms of training and in terms of the overall passing game nowadays as opposed to 20, 25 years ago.”Quarterbacks are coming into the league more prepared, making it easier than ever to play young guys. Improved training and nutrition, coupled with fewer hits on quarterbacks, has helped older ones like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers stick around at a high level, giving more teams quality options.Of the 18 teams heading into Week 17 still in the playoff race, 13 are led by QBs who entered the season either 25 or younger or 37 or older. Quarterbacks across the league have posted a 93.7 passer rating, which is on pace to top the previous record of 92.9 set in 2018 and nearly 10 points higher than the mark of 84.1 a decade ago.Here’s a look at a few other notable facts and factors that explain the scoring spree:— Visiting quarterbacks are posting a higher passer rating this season than home ones with scoring almost identical (24.8 ppg at home, 24.6 for road teams). Those marks are similar to last season when fans were in the stands, but from 2014-18, home teams outscored road teams by 2.3 ppg and had a passer rating 3.9 points higher.— Teams have gone for it a record 617 times on fourth down, converting on 336 of them. That aggressiveness has led to only 1,781 punts, 378 fewer than last season with one week to go. There have been 173 TDs scored this season on drives that included a fourth-down conversion, up from 139 last year and 105 in 2017, when coach Doug Pederson’s aggressiveness helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl.— There have been an NFL record 30 times that a team lost a game despite scoring at least 30 points, up from 16 all of last season. Many of those have happened in epic rallies. The 42 double-digit comebacks are the most through Week 16, and the nine times a team has won after trailing by at least 17 points is two shy of a record.— There have been 5.89 penalties per game against the offence, a drop of more than one per game from the previous low mark since 2000 of 6.95 in 2001. There have been nearly 300 fewer offensive holding penalties this season, while pass interference flags are up slightly.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday night.Late in the fourth, Wall found Harden in transition for a deep 3-pointer that gave Houston a one-point lead. The two celebrated with a high-five at midcourt.“It was cool,” said Wall, who cited the 735 days since his last game in postgame interviews. “It was great to get our first win. My job is to help James as much as possible and to try and make it easier for him.”Sacramento cut Houston’s lead to 118-117 with 22.4 seconds remaining on Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer, but Harden answered with two free throws. Sacramento missed two close 3s in the final seconds.Harden also had eight assists and six rebounds in the first of a two-game set with the Kings. They will meet again Saturday in Houston.“We’ve just got to keep building now,” Harden said. “It’s very difficult to beat the same team two times in a row so we know how important it is to be locked in and stay focused.”The Rockets were playing their first game with Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Gordon, who missed the first two games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Houston’s scheduled opener on Dec. 23 against Oklahoma City after COVID-19 quarantine protocols depleted the roster below the eight players required by the NBA to play a game.“We were kind of in and out of the game throughout the game,” said Rockets coach Stephen Silas, given the game ball by Wall after his first career win as head coach. “We had our highs and our lows but were keeping our composure and fighting back and dealing with adversity -- all of those things, we did tonight.”Wall, acquired from Washington for Russell Westbrook, scored his first points since Dec. 26, 2018, on a thunderous left-handed dunk in transition. Wall looked explosive on several drives to the basket and dunks in his first game back from a ruptured Achilles tendon.Cousins came off the bench and quickly drained a 3-pointer for his first basket since June 13, 2019. In 14 minutes, Cousins had eight points and three assists in his Rockets debut.Christian Wood had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Gordon added 17 points.Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 24 points, De’Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes each had 22, and Buddy Hield added 19.DOUBLE STUFFEDEarly in the third quarter, Harden threw an alley-oop in transition that appeared to be dunked through the basket simultaneously by both Wood and Danuel House Jr. The points were attributed to Wood.“He thought the points should’ve went to him,” Wood said. “If they could give them to both of us, I would’ve been happy with that, too.”TIP-INSKings: SG DaQuan Jeffries suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain during 4-on-4 play Tuesday and will miss at least six weeks, the Kings said Wednesday. . PF Jabari Parker (back stiffness) remained sidelined and has yet to make his season debut.Rockets: Houston was hosting its first regular-season home game since March 10, before COVID-19 derailed last season. There were masked fans in attendance, but far below 25% capacity and only about a dozen fans sitting courtside. ... KJ Martin and Ben McLemore remain away from the team and are self-isolating per COVID-19 protocols.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
EDMONTON — Dylan Cozens applied grit and goals to Canada's 4-1 win over Finland at the world junior men's hockey championship Thursday.The Canadian co-captain scored twice, including a hard-working empty-net goal. The host country went unbeaten in four preliminary-round games to top Pool A.Canada drew the Czech Republic, the No. 4 seed in Pool B, for Saturday's quarterfinals.Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored for the defending champions at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament.Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Karri Piiroinen, who played for the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires last season, had 36 saves in the loss.Canada and Finland cruised through the preliminary round with three straight wins apiece and outscored their opposition a combined 44-7.Their New Year's Eve matchup was each country's toughest test of the tournament so far, with Canada earning the higher grade.Canada dominated puck possession, scoring three unanswered goals over two periods before the Finns replied in the third."We came out and played our best game so far," Cozens said. "We reloaded hard on pucks. They had a tough time getting out of their zone and that was all because of our track and our reload. "We did a real good job getting to the inside tonight and getting to the front of the net and battling there. That's something we improved a lot in this game. We'd been a little perimeter so far, but today we got inside and we threw a lot more (pucks) on net." The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals. Finland will face Sweden, who finished third in Pool B following a 4-0 loss to the U.S. on Thursday. The U.S. finished at the top of the group with a 3-1 record and will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Russia, with a 2-1-0-1 record (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses), will play Germany (1-1-0-2).The semifinals are Monday followed by Tuesday's medal games at Rogers Place.Cozens is alternating the captaincy with Bowen Byram in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Cozens scored Canada's first and final goals against Finland and now leads the tournament with six. With Piiroinen pulled for an extra attacker late in the third, the Buffalo Sabres prospect from Whitehorse pursued the puck through the neutral zone and fought off Kasper Puutio to get a shot away at the empty net."What I like about Coz is his compete level," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "He wants to be a difference maker. "He's a big-moment player, a key player and a guy we can trust when the pressure is high."Canada's relentless forecheck hemmed the Finns in their own zone for long stretches."That was beautiful," Tourigny said. "We applied a lot of pressure. Not just doing it, but sustaining it."We were expecting the Finns to push back, which they did. We had an answer for it."A gap in Canada's game, however, was an 0-for-5 power play."We forced it a little bit," Tourigny said. "We missed the net on a few scoring chances. I think we did a lot of good things but at some points we forced a few plays."At some point we need to simplify, but the structure is pretty good."Finland lost defenceman Ville Heinola in the third period when the Winnipeg Jets draft pick blocked a shot with his hand and went to the dressing room.Canada's Alex Newhook also left the game and didn't return. The forward was checked hard by Eemil Viro in the first period and suffered what looked like a shoulder injury.Neither team provided an update on their injured player following the game.It was all Canada in the opening period with hard pace and pressure in Finland's zone and a 17-1 margin in shots, but just a one-goal lead heading into the second. "At the start of the game we weren't ready at all," Finnish head coach Antti Pennanen said."Team Canada was so good. They played at good speed. They win all the battles and they win the loose pucks. We tried to improve those things. I think we did, but not enough."Switzerland and Austria went winless in the tournament to finish outside the quarterfinals. The two countries won't play a relegation round. The second-tier world junior championship was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so no country earned promotion.Switzerland and Austria will be in the field again at the 2022 world junior tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — A 4-0 win over Sweden moved the United States to the top of Pool B at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Thursday. Trevor Zegras had a goal and two assists in the victory, while Drew Helleson, Ryan Johnson and Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S. Zegras, picked ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks at this year's NHL entry draft, has six goals at the tournament, and is tied with Canada's Dylan Cozens for the lead. Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout. Swedish netminder Hugo Alnefelt stopped 16-of-20 shots before being replaced 3:55 into the second period by Jesper Wallstedt, who had six saves. The Americans finish the preliminary round with a 3-1 record. Sweden went 2-0-1-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) in group play and finishes third in Pool B. The result means the U.S. will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Saturday and the Swedes will play Finland.CZECH REPUBLIC 7, AUSTRIA 0The Czech Republic clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-0 win over Austria on Thursday.The Czech Republic went 2-2 in the preliminary round to lock up fourth place in five-team Group B. Austria was 0-4 this year and has not won any of its 21 games at the top level of the tournament.Austria scored just one goal in four games at Rogers Place in Edmonton.The Czech Republic outshot Austria 61-15.Martin Lang had two goals for the Czech Republic, while Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added singles.CANADA 4, FINLAND 1Canada secured its spot atop Pool A with a 4-1 win over Finland Thursday. Dylan Cozens scored twice in the victory, and Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs added goals for the host country. Brad Lambert registered Finland's lone marker with a power-play goal 5:05 into the third period. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament, and Karri Piiroinen had 36 saves for Finland. The result means Canada (4-0) finishes the preliminary round undefeated and will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Finland (3-1) will face either the United States or Sweden, who are set to face off in the final game of the preliminary round on Thursday night. The quarterfinals are Saturday, the semifinals are Monday and the final is Tuesday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020. The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — It took four games, and the benching of Pascal Siakam to reinforce the message of team culture, but the Toronto Raptors finally looked like themselves on Thursday.Fred VanVleet had 25 points and Kyle Lowry had 20 and the Raptors pulled away to beat the New York Knicks 100-83, ending a miserable three-game winless streak, their worst start in 15 years."It just feels good, man," VanVleet said. "A first win is hard to get in any season and losing three in a row any time in a season is not acceptable around here and I think a lot of guys are fired up, there’s a core group here that we know what we’re thinking at all times but sometimes things just need to be said out loud. "So, I think guys said, ‘Enough is enough and it was time to get a win.’"Norman Powell started in place of Siakam and finished with 17 points, while newcomer Alex Len had 11 off the bench. Coach Nick Nurse had benched Siakam after the angry forward fouled out of Tuesday's loss in Philadelphia and made a beeline for the locker-room. Nurse said the move was a "discipline thing for an internal matter." The message? "Just a certain way we want to do things and everybody’s got to be a part of that. As simple as that," the coach said.Julius Randle and Kevin Knox had 16 points apiece to top the Knicks. RJ Barrett, one of 18 Canadians on NBA opening-night rosters, had 12 points and eight rebounds.The Raptors went winless in their first three games — collapsing down the stretch in each loss to the angst of Raptors fans, and the frustration of players — going 0-3 for just the second time in franchise history. They pointed to the new-look roster and the shortened pre-season as causes.After the morning shootaround, Len talked about "tension in the locker-room."But on Thursday, the Raptors played with the confidence and late-game toughness that they've made their cornerstone the past few seasons, to pull away and win, ending 2020 on a high note. VanVleet pointed to a particular Lowry play that set the tone. The veteran guard hauled down a rebound that VanVleet guessed he had only about 20 per cent chance of retrieving."And he went and got it, and I don't think we looked back after that moment," VanVleet said. "So it's those types of plays that you gotta imprint on this team and continue to make those types of plays and that's what we needed to do to win. "We're not going to go out there and out-talent anybody this year, we've got to do the little things."Toronto saw an early 11-point lead disappear at Amalie Arena, but battled back in the third and when VanVleet connected on a pair of free throws late in the frame, the Raptors went back up by eight. A three-pointer by Len sent the Raptors into the fourth up 71-64.Lowry found Chris Boucher under the net for a dunk, then VanVleet nailed a three-pointer to cap an 11-0 run and the Raptors were up by 11 with 5:27 to play. A Lowry steal led to a VanVleet bucket with 3:01 to play and it was a 20-point difference. Nurse then went deep into his bench to close out the win.The Knicks shot a brutal 8.3 per cent from three-point range.“We were in the game,” Randle said. “Obviously 3-for-36 shooting (from distance) doesn't help but overall we thought it was a very winnable game for us."Siakam watched the game in street clothes. He'd had a solid start to the three games he's played this season, but fizzled in the second half of each.VanVleet said Nurse addressed Siakam's benching at the morning shootaround."So this is not gonna linger around us," he said. "'P' was great. He was great, he handled it very well, he was a great energy for us on the bench tonight even though he wasn’t playing and we can’t wait to get him back out there with us."Powell set an energetic tone early in his rare start. He scored on a driving layup a minute into the game and had seven points in the first quarter. The Raptors led by as many as 11 points and took a 22-18 lead into the second quarter.Barrett dribbled around Aron Baynes and Terence Davis to slice the Raptors' lead to a point midway through the second. A fadeaway jumper from Julius Randle gave the Knicks the lead, but OG Anunoby's put back dunk tied the 42-42 at the halftime break.The Raptors are at New Orleans on Saturday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.The Canadian Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80 on Thursday night.Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for New Orleans, which lost all four of its games last season to the Thunder. But in their first meeting this season, the Pelicans built an 11-point halftime lead and never were seriously threatened after that.“Early in the year, we’re trying to get better,” New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’ve been struggling offensively so it was good to see the ball go in the basket. It was good to score some points. I thought our defence was pretty good overall. It was just a good night and we need to keep moving forward. The games come fast and furious here.”Oklahoma City, which lost its third straight game — all at home — after winning its season opener at Charlotte, had won 10 of its 12 previous games on New Year’s Eve. Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and six rebounds.The Pelicans led 77-67 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter when Bledsoe’s arm caught Isaiah Roby across the face as Roby looked for a layup on a fast break. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul and ejected Ingram, but Roby missed both free throws and Oklahoma City came no closer than seven points the rest of the quarter.The Pelicans extended their lead to 85-73 entering the fourth quarter and continued pulling away, eventually leading by as many as 33 points while matching their season high in scoring.Steven Adams, in his first game against the Thunder after being traded during the off-season, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart added 12 points and 11 rebounds.TIP-INS:Pelicans: New Orleans posted a 58-40 rebounding advantage … Ingram entered the game averaging 10.3 points this season during the third quarter and had eight against the Thunder before his ejection … JJ Redick and Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo each were slapped with a technical foul in the third quarter after jawing at each other.Thunder: George Hill returned to the starting lineup after missing Tuesday’s loss to Orlando due to neck spasms … The Thunder matched their season high with 15 3-pointers (in 48 attempts).QUOTEABLE:Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, on his team’s high volume of 3-point attempts: “(The Pelicans) are really aggressive with their on-ball defence and on help defence, and that leaves the perimeter open. I keep telling the team we’ve got to take what the defence gives us. If you have open 3s, you’ve got to take them. You’d like to have a bit more balance, and I thought there were times we tried to do too much with the ball, but overall we took good shots.”ADAMS RETURNSAdams spent seven seasons in Oklahoma City, where the New Zealand native became a fan favourite. The Thunder posted a tribute video to Adams on social media before the game and during pregame introductions, they turned up the fake crowd noise in the arena to simulate extra applause for Adams.UP NEXT:Pelicans: Will begin a four-game homestand on Saturday against Toronto.Thunder: Will begin a five-game road swing on Saturday in Orlando, four days after losing to the Magic in Oklahoma City.Murray Evans, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Orlando Magic their first loss with a 116-92 victory Thursday night.Off to a 4-0 start for the first time in franchise history, the Magic never had much of a shot at a fifth win because of the surprising outside shooting of the 76ers, who even got a 3-pointer from Ben Simmons.Philadelphia, which entered the game 27th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points.Seth Curry added 21 points and five 3-pointers, and Tobias Harris chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers for Philadelphia (4-1), which had 38 first-quarter points and 75 by halftime.``Tonight, we did a good job of moving that ball around and mixing it up with 3-point shots off the double teams and driving the basketball,’’ said Curry, who made seven of 12 shots and five of seven 3-point shots.The Sixers made a season-high 15 3-pointers. Simmons, who sank just the third 3-pointer of his career in the first quarter, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.``We know we have a lot of potential and ways to grow, but to be 4-1 already is good,’’ Curry said.The Magic (4-1) were the NBA’s last undefeated team. Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, while rookie guard Cole Anthony scored 16 points off the bench.``We’re not putting enough into guarding the ball and helping. We’re not,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``Things that we’ve been very good at for two years we’re not doing, and that’s the hard things.’’Orlando was without reserve guard Terrence Ross — its leading scorer at 21 points per game — because of a right hamstring irritation. The Magic also lost starting guard Evan Fournier eight minutes into the game because of back spasms. He had three points and two assists and watched the lopsided second half from the bench.Already up 38-22 after one quarter, the Sixers made 14 of 22 shots and four of seven 3-pointers in the second period to build their lead to as large as 72-35 late in the opening half. Harris and Curry each hit three 3-pointers in the early going, while Matisse Thybulle sank two shots from beyond the arc in the first half.TIP-INS76ers: Dwight Howard, who starred in Orlando from 2004-12, was booed when he first checked into the game and fans derisively cheered when he picked up his first foul nine seconds later. Howard drilled Philadelphia’s 14th 3-pointer of the game — and the 10th of his 17-year NBA career — in the fourth quarter. Howard had seven points and five rebounds in 14 minutes. … Thursday’s game was Philadelphia’s second of the season with fans in attendance. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he was ``surprised’’ at the number of ``mask-less’’ citizens walking around downtown Orlando a day earlier. Asked if he felt safe, Rivers said, ``I do in the arena. You go from state to state, but you still have the same NBA protocols and that’s really important.’’Magic: James Ennis III, who the Magic acquired last February in a trade with Philadelphia, went through drills on Thursday and Clifford said the forward is close to returning.UP NEXT76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday night.Magic: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.John Denton, The Associated Press