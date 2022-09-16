Years after Cesar Chavez's death, the fight for farmworkers rights continues

Nestled in the Southern Central Valley is the place where Andres Chavez, grandson of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, finds his refuge. It's a small town that now serves as a symbol of a movement that the labor leader started more than six decades ago. "I probably don't come here as much as I should," Chavez said. "There's a certain kind of peacefulness and serenity on the whole property." That peacefulness in Keene — about an hour south of Bakersfield — is far different from the uproar that began on these grounds. Cesar Chavez believed farmworkers deserved better.