Yeardley Smith on how 'The Simpsons' has tackled political backlash

Yeardley Smith has been voicing Lisa Simpson for thirty years. During that time, “The Simpsons” has had, and continues to have, a global fanbase — and its fair share of critics. It was thirty years ago that former first lady Barbara Bush called the show “the dumbest things [she] had ever seen.” Smith remembers the moment, how Marge Simpson responded and the follow-up letter Bush wrote to the animated character. “I thought, good for you Barbara Bush,” Smith tells Yahoo Entertainment. “That is classy. You go, girl.”

Recently, Lisa Simpson has been in the spotlight with fans using the #LisaforPresident. Smith says, “I’m all for it because she’d have a staff of 26 writers behind her to solve all the problems of the world.”