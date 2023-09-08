Yavapai County lawsuit may have big impact on 2024 early voting
A lawsuit making its way through Yavapai County could potentially impact thousands of Arizona voters, especially those living in the state for a long time. The lawsuit seeks to limit the signatures counties can use to verify an early ballot to only the voter registration form. A motion to dismiss by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was denied by the judge who called the language in the statute that governs signature comparisons “clear and unambiguous.”