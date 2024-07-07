Yauhen Massalski throws it down!

- Advertisement
With less than three weeks to go until the 2024 Olympics open in Paris, it remains unclear how many Russians will actually participate — but it won't be many.
Bridges will be staying with the Hornets, who drafted him in 2018, despite his history.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in an auto accident, along with former Maryland player Isaiah Hazel and ex-Penn State player A.J. Lytton.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Lionel Messi missed his penalty, but goalkeeper Emi "Dibu" Martínez saved two penalties to send Argentina to the semifinals and eliminate Ecuador.
It's a tradition unlike any other: the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July. But the event looked a bit different this year, with Joey Chestnut out of the event due to a contract dispute.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The 16-time Nathan's champ will be doing something different on the Fourth of July this year.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The U.S. men's national team had to beat Uruguay to salvage its 2024 Copa América. Instead, it neither scored nor won.
The 26-year-old and the NBA's winningest franchise agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, ending in the 2029-30 season.
Forbes valued the franchise at $4.7 billion in 2023.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
In today's edition: The rarest of golf feats, USMNT in primetime, the 94th Greasy Pole Contest, Baker's Dozen, and more.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.