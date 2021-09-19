Yasmani Grandal's game-tying HR

The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ GO-TANI Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels at home against Oakland a few days after manager Joe Maddon contemplated shutting down the two-way star with arm soreness. Ohtani was scratched from a scheduled start Friday because of the discomfort but threw a 30-pitch bullpen instead and came out feeling encouraged. Ohtani is 9-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 21 pitching starts this season for the Angels. He has pitched 115 1/