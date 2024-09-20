Yasmani Grandal's game-tying homer (8)
Yasmani Grandal hits a solo home run to right field, tying the game at two runs apiece in the top of the 7th inning
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball was just out of reach for an unlucky fan at Miami's loanDepot Park.
The WNBA playoffs are almost here.
MLB's first 50-50 season belongs to Shohei Ohtani.
Both teams enter the game 1-1 and trail Buffalo in the division.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
Higgins has been bothered by a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss the Bengals' first two games.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the most underrated games to keep an eye on for Week 4. They also cover the potential for reconciliation between the ACC and Florida State, an appreciation for Adrian Wojnarowski after his retirement, and of course the latest edition of Race for the Case.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk signals the red flag on these five players and an entire team's backfield in Week 3.
Dominate your Week 3 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Quinn Ewers suffered an abdominal strain in Week 3.
Here's a preview of Week 3 in the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Andy Behrens checks in on the year-to-date production of the consensus first-round picks in fantasy drafts. Spoiler alert, it's not pretty.
The fourth week of the season features two games between top-15 teams.
Let's break down the AFC East matchup between New York and New England, and see if there are any fantasy football angles to exploit.
For the second straight game, the Mariners made a catastrophic baserunning mistake.
Kimbrel is currently fifth all time with 440 career saves.
Elly De La Cruz provided another highlight-reel season, but injuries and underperformance around him led to a disappointing year for Reds fans.
Let's take a look at the résumés of some of the notable players nominated for the first time.
You ever get so mad you take your shoe off to make a point?