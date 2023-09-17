Yarmouth, N.S. deals with storm Lee aftermath

CBC

Tenants' rights advocates are raising legal concerns about a Toronto building complex that's banning electric transportation vehicles from the property, including in units, the garage, parking spaces and lockers.Notices were posted this week at 110 and 120 Jameson Avenue in Parkdale, owned by Oberon Development Corporation, to alert tenants to the ban. According to the notice, electric vehicles are not permitted anywhere on the property. Electric bikes and motorbikes, hoverboards, mopeds, segway