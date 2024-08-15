Yankees vs. White Sox Highlights
Aaron Judge and the Yankees defeat Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox, 10-2
Aaron Judge and the Yankees defeat Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox, 10-2
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career. He ranks seventh all-time in Yankees history.
Jazz Chisholm injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate on Monday.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
Chicago is historically bad. But at least this chapter of White Sox misery is complete.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
The Baltimore Orioles added a right-handed bat to their lineup, acquiring designated hitter Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Get excited, fans.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be a 100-game winner in MLB this season, take a look at the panic meter for teams in baseball and discuss the Rays recalling top prospect Junior Caminero.
White, who played nine minutes total in the NBA, has embraced antisemitic conspiracy theories and hateful language in his bid for Amy Klobuchar's Senate seat.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
"At the halfway mark, I knew that it was going to be incredibly painful."
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
Aaron Rodgers regrets using this word, but not for the reason you think.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Daley, who was a flag bearer for Great Britain, won silver in the synchronized dive in Paris, marking his fifth Olympic medal in his final Olympics.
The AP Top 25 and the coaches poll have matching top 10s and the same 25 teams in the rankings.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.