Yankees vs. Royals Highlights
Voit homers in back-and-forth extra-inning 8-6 win
The veteran guard issued a mea culpa after taking heat for his comments about playing for the Raptors.
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has now contracted the coronavirus twice in the past year. He is unvaccinated, and still unsure about a vaccine.
Hockey Canada will hand the keys to Jon Cooper in search of a third consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Asked what he brings to the table, the six-foot-nine 235-pounder replied: "Winning. Just a winning mentality."
Reilly was listed as "limited" at B.C.'s practice Monday with a right elbow injury.
Taking advantage of the new rules which allow NCAA athletes to capitalize on their likeness, the Panthers have signed University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to an endorsement contract.
There was no shortage of Raptors news to unpack over the weekend.
The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club's mascot.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
Canada has not played at home since Oct. 15, 2019, when it defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
On the heels of a disappointing season, Carter Hart's major payday will have to wait.
Thomas may be feeling attacked by the Saints after a report surfaced that he'd ignored the team's calls during the offseason.
These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.
The Tokyo Games have provided Beijing a preview of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3 Monday night. Coming into the game, Musgrove (8-7) was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts this year to throw breaking balls on more than half of his deliveries. He kept the Marlins off-balance, surrendering only one run and five hits while lowering his ERA to 2.81. “(The breaking pitch) was
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Monday night. Brett Gardner drove home another run in the 11th with an infield single, and Tyler Wade scored on a throwing error by second baseman Whit Merrifield to make it 8-5. But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again. They got a two-out R
Though he is open to the Rockies' explanation, Lewis Brinson said he keeps "hearing the N-word" when he watches the incident back on video.