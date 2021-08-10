Yankees vs. Royals Highlights

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove effectively displayed his heavy dose of breaking pitches, tossing six strong innings and striking out eight to lead the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 8-3 Monday night. Coming into the game, Musgrove (8-7) was the only major league pitcher with 20-plus starts this year to throw breaking balls on more than half of his deliveries. He kept the Marlins off-balance, surrendering only one run and five hits while lowering his ERA to 2.81. “(The breaking pitch) was