Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights
Aaron Judge and the Yankees take on Masataka Yoshida and the Red Sox on July 26, 2024
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are currently the only hitters better than league average in the Yankees' lineup.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
In a pair of deals before the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies and Orioles swapped big leaguers, and the Boston Red Sox acquired pitcher James Paxton from the Dodgers.
From Zidane to Dion, here are the most memorable moments of the 2024 Opening Ceremony.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
More than 750 additional scholarships are coming to college sports.
The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony also included performances from artist Aya Nakamura and metal band Gojira.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
To help provide comfort from both the famed cardboard beds of the Olympic Village and the Paris heat, team members are spending their nights on special mattress toppers.
Rodgers addressed the topic from Jets training camp. He says that he and head coach Robert Saleh are "on the same page."
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.