Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights
Carlos Rodón and the Yankees take on Jarren Duran and the Red Sox on June 15, 2024
Cole has 19 strikeouts and zero walks in 12 1/3 innings over three rehab starts.
Mitchell Daly's 10th inning home run gave Kentucky a walk-off win over NC State on Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab talk about one big question they have for every NFC team as we head into the 2024 season, as well as the NFL fining the Falcons for tampering and the new “Receiver” show to debut soon.
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden, plus mailbag questions.
"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" streams on Sept. 2.
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
Scented candles have become a good luck charm for the New York Yankees' starting pitchers.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the epic Yankees-Dodgers matchup in the Bronx, the Braves needing some reinforcements in the lineup, the Twins new City Connect uniform and all the action from MLB this past weekend.