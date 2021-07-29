Yankees vs Rays Highlights
Rays dominate Yankees with the long ball to win 14-0
From a potential three-peat on the trampoline to a chance for (more) history in the pool, here are five things to look out for at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Padres are reportedly close to grabbing the deadline's biggest name as they aim for October.
Russell Westbrook could be heading to his fourth team in four seasons.
Follow all the moves ahead of MLB's July 30 trade deadline.
The Tampa Bay Lightning had been the thorn in Corey Perry's side.
There's a clear top four in the 2021 draft class, but the Raptors could be tempted to go in a different direction.
Sponsors that earlier expressed concerns about the team's decision to draft Logan Mailloux say they are sticking with the team.
Host William Lou speaks with Blake Murphy of The Athletic ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft to discuss Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes.
Sunisa Lee's watch party was a packed house back in Minnesota.
Canada and coach Bev Priestman face some tough decisions ahead of a quarterfinal matchup with Brazil, whom they defeated in the bronze medal match at Rio 2016. Victory would give the Canadian squad a shot at third-consecutive Olympic medal.
Daniil Medvedev thinks the reporter who asked the question "should be out of the Olympic games."
Evaluating the recent history of the draft, and what the Toronto Raptors may get from the 4th pick this week.
Colorado has lost another key piece with Brandon Saad signing with the St. Louis Blues.
A random act of kindness from a stranger could go a long way for 13-year-old Rayssa Leal.
Ghislaine Landry is far from a one-trick pony.
Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei had one heck of an hour.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety Xavier McKinney is entering his second season with the New York Giants a little smarter, more experienced and still feeling he has much to learn. McKinney didn't have the rookie season the Giants had hoped for when they selected the Alabama standout with the 36th pick overall in the draft.It was expected McKinney would either earn the starting job opposite Jabrill Peppers or he would share the spot with Julian Love, who had played well at the end of his rookie
What Hall has learned over the years is that it is impossible to prevent the negative thoughts from seeping into his head, no matter how well he’s prepared and how confident he is of victory.
Major League Soccer confirmed Thursday that the three Canadian teams can continue playing at home through the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. All three are back home already with Toronto FC and CF Montreal having already staged matches in their stadiums before a limited number of spectators. The Vancouver Whitecaps are scheduled to play their first game at home on Aug. 21 due to scheduling issues with B.C. Place Stadium. The league had previously only announced plans for the Canadi
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening at the Tokyo Olympics by subscribing here. For the first time since the swimming medal races began, Canada finished a day without a medal in the pool. Despite setting a national record in their final last night, Penny Oleksiak and the women's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team placed a distant fourth on Day 6 in Tokyo. But Canada still ran its podium streak to five days as rowers C