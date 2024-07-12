Yankees vs Rays Highlights

- Advertisement
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free-agent class is shaping up.
Here's a shot you don't see every day ... or even every year.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
The Steelers are coming off a playoff season, with a new look at QB.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Saturday's fights were a case study in boxing's dual reality where ex-MMA stars delivered an action-packed sideshow while the so-called future of the sport had fans leaving early for the exits.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the All-Star Game selections and snubs, go through all the series from the weekend and talk about some fun and strange moments we saw from teams, their players and their fans.
No. 13 seed Taylor Fritz upset No. 4 Alexander Zverev on Monday at Wimbledon, while Fritz's fellow American Danielle Collins was upset by Barbora Krejcikova.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are currently the only hitters better than league average in the Yankees' lineup.
The Summer of George is here.
The battle between the NWSL's top two teams didn't disappoint.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
The July 4, 1923, heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons in Shelby, Montana, stands out as one of the most economically disastrous events in boxing history.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.