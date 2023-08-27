Yankees vs. Rays Highlights

The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
TORONTO — Davis Schneider belted three hits, including a two-run homer and knocked in three runs in Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. The red-hot rookie infielder also scored three times to help the home side end a three-game slide before 41,924 at a closed-roof Rogers Centre. The 24-year-old Schneider smacked his fourth homer in 10 games with two out in the opening inning, doubled and scored in the fourth and knocked in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a hard-hit
Schneider did not hold back after yet another loss to the Orioles that pushed his club even further out of the playoff picture.
BARRIE, Ont. — Skate Canada is paying tribute to a former Canadian Olympic figure skater who died in a collision involving seven vehicles in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, Ont., earlier this week. Alexandra Paul, who was 31, was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday afternoon when police say a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 and crashed into the lineup of stopped cars. Skate Canada says Paul and her partner and husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple i
NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff. The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill. Suárez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending. Suárez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo became the first player in Boston Red Sox history to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, connecting on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Verdugo drove the second pitch from Julio Urías into the Dodgers’ bullpen, tying the game at 1. After he rounded first, Verdugo turned around and faced his team in the home dugout, backpedaling before turning and continuing his trot around the bases. On Friday, Verdugo hit Lance Lynn
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees' charter flight to Florida on Thursday had a familiar name in the cockpit. Captain Schmidt, as in Delta pilot Dwight Schmidt, the father of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt. “It was a lot of fun,” Clarke Schmidt said before Friday night's game at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I mentioned it to a few guys and then we got there, it kind of like spread like wildfire. It was kind of like interactive a little bit. A lot of guys got to see things they never got to
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him third overall. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure on Friday just hours before the Niners played their exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. "When we told him that h
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
The two-way baseball superstardom of Shohei Ohtani these past three seasons has been nothing short of absurd. Tape-measure homers on the regular. Fastballs that hovered around 100 mph. Sometimes, just a few minutes apart. In a sports world littered with questionable hyperbole, Ohtani's on-field heroics lived up to every bit of the hype. It's why there was a palpable sense of melancholy around the sport after the Los Angeles Angels announced that the 29-year-old Japanese sensation has a torn liga
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth left the game against the New York Mets on Saturday after getting hit by an errant throw in the fourth inning. New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off the fourth with consecutive singles — the Mets’ first hits of the game. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw back to
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California will take on Curacao in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday after both teams worked their way into the title game from the elimination bracket. Here’s a look at both teams: HOW THEY GOT HERE Curacao didn’t have an easy path to the championship. Last year’s runner-up lost to Taiwan and then had to beat Mexico to get another shot at the Taiwanese. In the rematch Saturday, Curacao beat Taiwan 2-0 to win the international bracket and move t
Emma Raducanu stands at No 6 in the new Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid tennis players, with estimated annual earnings of $15.3 million (£12.2 million).
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Taiwan will face Curacao on Saturday to see which team will represent the international bracket in the Little League World Series championship, after Taiwan cruised to the tournament semifinal and Curacao managed to get through with just one loss. Taiwan is looking to make its 21st appearance in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday. Here’s more about the matchup. HOW THEY GOT HERE Taiwan has yet to lose in the LLWS this year and has only allowed on