Yankees vs. Rangers Highlights
Corey Kluber tosses first career no-hitter in Texas
Corey Kluber tosses first career no-hitter in Texas
EDMONTON — Connor Helleybuyck made 32 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday to open their first-round playoff series. Dominic Toninato and Tucker Poolman scored goals and both Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler added empty-netters for Winnipeg in its first playoff meeting with Edmonton since 1990 in their Smythe Division days. Hellebuyck was a standout on his 28th birthday. Last season's Vézina Trophy winner stared down a barrage of shots in the final minutes as the hosts pressed for a goal. Edmonton's Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first playoff goal in his NHL post-season debut. Edmonton starter Mike Smith had 18 saves in the loss. No fans were allowed in Rogers Place, but Alberta Health provided an exemption for a dozen front-line health workers to attend Wednesday's game. Game 2 is Friday in Edmonton before Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday respectively in Winnipeg. Oilers captain Connor McDavid officially earned his third Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's regular-season points leader earlier Wednesday when the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks concluded the campaign. The 24-year-old finished with 33 goals and 72 assists in 56 games played, which was 21 points more than teammate and runner-up Leon Draisaitl. Both Oilers were held off the scoresheet Wednesday. Edmonton boasts the top power-play in the NHL, but didn't convert its one chance with a man-advantage. Edmonton had the momentum going into the opener with a 7-3-0 record compared to Winnipeg's 3-7-0 in their last 10 games of the regular season. Led by McDavid's seven goals and 15 assists, the Oilers also won the season series 7-2. But the Jets brought a hard game to the opener taking away time and space from Edmonton's attack and tying up Oiler bodies and sticks. Edmonton outshot the visitors 22-14 over two periods, but the game was tied 1-1 heading into the third. Play continued for a few seconds before the goal horn sounded for Toninato's game-winner at 10:46 of the third period. He'd tipped a Logan Stanley blast from the blue-line, but the puck flew out so quickly it wasn't immediately signalled a goal. Toninato was playing just his third game for Winnipeg. The 27-year-old made his debut in the second-last game of the regular season. The Jets drew even to 1-1 on Poolman's goal at 11:01 of the second period. Smith didn't secure the rebound on a Blake Wheeler shot, and Poolman swept the puck underneath the Edmonton goaltender. Puljujarvi scored the first goal of the series at 8:24 of the second period. Teammate Tyson Barrie's shot from the blue-line bounced off Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo for Puljujarvi to corral and thread under Hellebuyck's arm. Winnipeg out-hit Edmonton 31-19 in a goal-free first period. Edmonton's Josh Archibald delivered the biggest check of the period, however, crunching defenceman DeMelo into the boards. Notes: Wheeler's assist gave him a franchise-leading 29 career playoff points … Jets forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed) and Nikolaj Ehlers (upper-body) were scratched Wednesday … Oilers forward Zach Kassian drew back into the lineup after sitting out 11 games with a lower-body injury. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021. The Canadian Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Soto homered off Wrigley Field’s right-field scoreboard, helping Max Scherzer win his third straight decision in the Washington Nationals' 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Soto became the 16th player to hit the scoreboard that was installed in 2012, hitting a 421-foot drive on a 3-2 slider in the fifth from Jake Arrieta (4-4) that gave Washington a 4-1 lead. Soto also singled twice. Scherzer (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. The three-time Cy Young Award winner labored at times against the Cubs but has given up just four runs over his last four starts. Kyle Finnegan, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand combined on three-hit relief. Hand struck out three in the ninth for his fifth save in seven chances despite allowing Javier Báez's solo homer. Ian Happ's RBI single had pulled the Cubs to 4-2 in the fifth. Arrieta allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list caused by a cut in his right thumb. Washington stopped the Cubs' three-game winning streak and dropped Chicago to 21-21. Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner had RBIs for the Cubs, who slipped to .500 (21-21). Jake Arrieta (4-4) yielded four runs on seven hits in five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. Nico Hoerner’s bloop single in the second drove in the first run. Trea Turner hit an RBI single in the third and scored on a wild pitch, and Victor Robles' run-scoring single gave Washington a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Robles would have reached second, but tripped over first base and stayed down for a few minutes while training staff checked an ankle. THAT’S HIS BAG Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the seventh in an argument with first-base umpire Chris Conroy. Turner struck out on a pitch that sailed over catcher Willson Contreras. Turner sprinted to first, but was called out for running outside the baseline and creating interference as Contreras’ throw went into right field. Martinez picked up the first base bag, slammed it to the ground and then kicked it. SPECIAL K Scherzer passed Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for 19th place on the strikeout list. Scherzer has 2,860 strikeouts. ROSTER MOVE The Cubs selected P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa before the game and designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. Higgins, listed as a catcher, made his major league debut when he pinch hit in the fourth, then stayed in the game to play first. TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: An unidentified player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, Martinez said before the game. That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. The Nationals placed RHP Erick Fedde and RHP Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the first pitch. RHPs Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espina were activated from Washington’s taxi squad to fill the spots. Cubs: RF Jason Heyward left in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness. ... 1B Anthony Rizzo was held out of the starting lineup with lower back tightness. ... SS Baez also didn’t start, put pinch hit in the seventh and stayed in the game. UP NEXT Washington RHP Joe Ross (2-3, 5.80) faces Chicago RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.27) in the series finale on Thursday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matt Carlson, The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night. Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. He is the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaquín Andújar each accomplished the feat in 1985. Kodi Whitley relived Flaherty in the seventh and allowed three runs on a walk and two hits without recording an out. Tyler Webb, Génesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley bridged the gap to Alex Reyes who struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 13th save in as many opportunities. Tommy Edelman had two hits and drove in three runs and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBIs as the Cardinals improved to 5-0 against Pittsburgh this season. Pirates starter Trevor Cahill (1-5) allowed four runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He departed the game suffering from left calf discomfort with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the second inning. Cahill was removed while facing Flaherty after walking Harrison Bader and Justin Williams and plunking Edmundo Sosa with a pitch. The Pirates say he is day-to-day. Flaherty lined the first pitch he saw from reliever Duane Underwood to right field to drive in Bader. Edman followed with a two-run single, and Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added RBI singles to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead. Gregory Polanco hit a two-run home run to right field in the fifth inning. It was his fourth of the season and the first allowed by Flaherty in four May starts. St. Louis scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to expand its lead to 8-2. TRAINER’S ROOM: Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) participated in a simulated game pregame. The team expects to send him on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis Thursday or Friday. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) threw 42 pitches allowing just one hit with five strikeouts in three innings in a rehab start for Indianapolis. Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) will be activated off the injured list to start against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Mikolas will be making his season debut after missing the entire 2020 season with a right flexor tendon. UP NEXT: Pirates: RHP Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.35) ERA will get the start to open a four-game series at Atlanta Thursday night. The Braves will counter with LHP Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.23 ERA) Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martínez (3-4, 4.35 ERA) will be activated from the injured list to start the opener of a three-game series Friday night against the Chicago Cubs. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Solomon, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run, and the Kansas City Royals used a late rally against the Milwaukee bullpen to squeak past the Brewers 6-4 on Wednesday night. Scott Barlow (2-1) got the final two outs of the seventh inning, Greg Holland worked the eighth and Josh Staumont coughed up a run in the ninth before striking out Omar Narvaez looking with two runners aboard for his fifth save. The two-game sweep gave Kansas City its first series win over the Brewers since June 2015. The Royals had managed just two hits off Corbin Burnes when the Brewers ace left leading 3-2 after six innings. Soler was the first batter of the seventh and promptly hammered J.P. Feyereisen's second pitch to end his 0-for-12 skid. Feyereisen (0-2) then gave up Kelvin Gutierrez's single and walked Michael Taylor. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners, and Lopez turned an attempted squeeze play into a bunt single that allowed pinch runner Jarrod Dyson to score easily. The Royals added two more runs off Brad Boxberger in the eighth before their own bullpen finished things off. Taylor hit a two-run homer in the second and robbed Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run with a spectacular leaping catch in the sixth. The Brewers still scored on the sacrifice fly, but Taylor's catch saved a run and kept Kansas City within 3-2. Bradley homered off Brad Keller earlier in the game to end his own 0-for-22 slump. Steady drizzle predicted all afternoon began in the third, then the rain picked up in the top of the fourth, and for a while it looked as if it would be a race to play enough innings to call the game official. The showers briefly subsided, though, and Burnes and Keller kept dueling. Burnes baffled the Royals with his darting 85 mph curveball and searing 95 mph cutter while Keller kept getting the Brewers to chop into groundouts. Keller was lifted with a runner on third and one out in the sixth. Bradley promptly tagged Jake Brentz with a deep fly ball that, despite Taylor's catch at the top of the wall, allowed Avisail Garcia to tag up with the go-ahead run. Burnes was pulled after six innings, and Soler's homer and Lopez's go-ahead bunt rendered moot his latest dazzling start. He allowed just two hits over six innings, and while Burnes walked his second batter of the season, he also struck out nine to join the Indians' Shane Bieber with at least that many Ks in each of his first seven starts. Pedro Martinez has the major league record with at least nine strikeouts in his first nine starts for Boston in 1999. TRAINER'S ROOM Brewers: OF Christian Yelich (back) played his second game at DH after returning from a long IL stay. He was 0 for 2 with three walks. “He's fine. Haven't had any trainer conversations or anything,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. MENTAL BREAK The Brewers gave struggling SS Luis Urias a break from the lineup after making four errors in the past two games. One on a throw to first base in the eighth inning Tuesday night allowed Kansas City to add an insurance run in its 2-0 win. “He’s in a little bit of a mental slump, not a physical slump," said Counsell, who used Pablo Reyes at shortstop Wednesday night. "Those are a little bit trickier to fix or understand how to help him, but we’re doing our best.” UP NEXT Both teams get Thursday off before RHP Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.63 ERA) takes the mound for Milwaukee to open a three-game series Friday night in Cincinnati. The Royals remain at home, where they have not announced a starter for their series opener the same night against Detroit. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game. Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit's Spencer Turnbull threw one against Seattle, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969. Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. Kluber was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut. It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history. New York got its only runs in the sixth inning on Tyler Wade's RBI triple and DJ LeMahieu's sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1). PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and San Diego beat Colorado for a three-game sweep. Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games. Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings. Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save. Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito (3-4) struck out a season-high 11 and gave up two hits over eight innings, including Nelson Cruz's 10th homer and a single by Cruz. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save. Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth. RAYS 9, ORIOLES 7 BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Baltimore. Mike Brosseau also homered for Tampa Bay, which has won a season-high six consecutive games. At 25-19, the Rays are six games above .500 for the first time this year. Ryan Thompson (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for Tampa Bay. Pete Fairbanks gave up a run in the ninth, but stranded two men to earn his first save since 2019. Trey Mancini hit two home runs as part of a four-hit night and tied a career high with five RBIs for Baltimore, which has dropped nine of 11 and fell to a majors-worst 6-17 at home. Paul Fry (0-1) took the loss. MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led Miami over Philadelphia. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games. Rogers (6-2) gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. Yimi García finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save in nine chances. Garcia stranded two when Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending flyout to the wall in right-center that was a few feet from winning it for the Phillies. Zach Eflin (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games. BRAVES 5, METS 4 ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta topped New York after blowing an early two-run lead. Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series. Pinch-hitter Tomás Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh. The Braves pulled even in the eighth. Aaron Loup gave up three hits, including a run-scoring single by William Contreras, without getting an out. Will Smith (1-4) got the win as the Braves snapped a five-game home losing streak. Charlie Morton left with a 3-1 lead after allowing two hits in six innings. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and no walks while adding a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s three-run fifth. Jonathan Villar’s homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. GIANTS 4, REDS 0 CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a late double and San Francisco blanked Cincinnati. Gausman (4-0) didn’t allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart doubled leading off the fifth, and the Reds managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits. Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati. RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and Boston beat Toronto. Kiké Hernández and Christian Vázquez also went deep for the Red Sox, who are 13-6 on the road. Boston has outhomered its opponents 57-32. Toronto, which lost for only the second time in eight games, got a two-run homer from Marcus Semien. A victory would have moved the Blue Jays past Boston into first place in the AL East. Verdugo hit a two-run drive and Martinez ended a 12-game homerless drought with an opposite-field shot as the first five batters reached safely against Ross Stripling (0-2). Bobby Dalbec also drove in a run with a double. Richards (4-2) allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He induced three double-play grounders. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press