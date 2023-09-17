Yankees vs. Pirates Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays had to move on from a four-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was more than happy to help them do that. Guerrero Jr.'s three-run homer lifted the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Friday to snap Toronto's four-game losing skid. That sweep at the hands of the Rangers dropped the Blue Jays out of a wild-card berth but the win helps Toronto keep pace with Texas and the Seattle Mariners. "The key is just to leave everything in