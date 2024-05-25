Yankees vs. Padres Highlights
Juan Soto and the Yankees defeat Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, 8-0
Maybe not what Yankees fans want to hear ahead of Juan Soto's free agency.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
Juan Soto loves Yankees fans, especially how loud they can get during games.
The 2024 Yankees have rediscovered their bravado and hold the second-best record in the AL, thanks in large part to the superstar outfielder.
