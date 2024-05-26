Yankees vs. Padres Highlights
Aaron Judge and the Yankees defeat Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres, 4-1
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
Aaron Judge was ejected from a game for the first time in his career in Saturday's game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
The Birmingham-Southern baseball team will play in the Division III College World Series as the school itself is shutting down due to financial difficulties.
Haliburton left Game 2 in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
Clark has her first WNBA win, thanks to her first WNBA dagger.
Bogaerts' injury is worse than initially feared.
Yes, the Phillies have faced a soft schedule. There's still plenty of reason to think they're for real.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
The Mavericks won a game with 14 lead changes.
Davis wants to know why there's a problem with $100K sponsorships for Aces players while Caitlin Clark reportedly has an 8-figure deal with Nike.
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
Stenhouse was fined $75,000 while two of his team's crew members were suspended.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
At 35, Poirier's bout against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev could potentially be the UFC veteran's final opportunity to be crowned undisputed champion.
The Pacers appeared to have a Game 1 upset in hand.
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.