Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights
Aaron Judge hit two homers and Franchy Cordero hit a two-run jack to lift the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over the Orioles
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle on the collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
The MMA community went wild as Israel Adesanya finally got this win over Alex Pereira with a brutal KO to regain gold at UFC 287.
Sunday at the Masters may be day of great angst for golf's leaders. A man kicked off the PGA Tour for taking Saudi blood money may win a green jacket.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium. Gushue whipped four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 9-1 on Saturday before locking up a spot in the title game with a 7-5 semifinal victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. "I think that might have been our best game all week as a team," Gushue said. "But we've struggled this week. So to get to a final, I think we're prett
Sam Hughes might regret sharing her boyfriend's $1,000 bet on her after her UFC 287 win.
He’s the third player to withdraw from the tournament this year.
A women's world championship game between Romania and Bulgaria erupted into mayhem on Sunday.
Following his win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns demanded the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and it got a response from Dana White.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas pulled an Angels harder than the MLB team could ever hope.
The Football Association and referee chiefs have launched an investigation after Liverpool’s Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the face by a match official during his side’s Premier League draw with Arsenal.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard as Regina and Saskatoon meet in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
The Leafs signed Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout agreement in a salary cap-related move.
Fred Couples won at Augusta for his lone major title, and at the age of 63 he has made the cut once more at the Masters, setting a record.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees put infielder Josh Donaldson and right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list Saturday. Donaldson went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a right hamstring strain. Manager Aaron Boone had said Friday that move was likely. Loáisiga went on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. The Yankees also transferred Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendonitis) to the 60-day IL, although Boone said that did not mean the right-hander had a setback in his
A week has passed since LSU beat Iowa in women's NCAA basketball championship game, and Cheryl Miller chimes in on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese beef.
Montreal may have been one of the NHL's worst teams this season, but there's plenty to look forward to for a young squad brimming with talent.