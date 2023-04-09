Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights
DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI double and Giancarlo Stanton cracked a solo homer to lift the Yankees to a 4-1 victory over the Orioles
Trainer Tim Yakteen wins his second straight Santa Anita Derby when Practical Move edges Mandarin Hero. Owners continue living Kentucky Derby dream.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Sunday at the Masters may be day of great angst for golf's leaders. A man kicked off the PGA Tour for taking Saudi blood money may win a green jacket.
McIlroy is set to miss the Masters cut after a torrid round of 77 at Augusta
He’s the third player to withdraw from the tournament this year.
Sam Hughes might regret sharing her boyfriend's $1,000 bet on her after her UFC 287 win.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium. Gushue whipped four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 9-1 on Saturday before locking up a spot in the title game with a 7-5 semifinal victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. "I think that might have been our best game all week as a team," Gushue said. "But we've struggled this week. So to get to a final, I think we're prett
Play at the Masters has been suspended and the course has been evacuated
The parent company of Bally Sports Kansas City, which filed for bankruptcy protection, missed payments to two Major League Baseball teams leading to the legal action.
Watch Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns face off one last time ahead of their UFC 287 co-main event bout on Saturday in Miami.
There comes a point when Tiger Woods’ famous bloody-mindedness starts to look like flat-out masochism. The moment arrived precisely seven holes into his rain-lashed third round, when, swaddled against the elements in a body warmer, galoshes and a beanie, he turned over his tee-shot at the short 16th and watched the ball splash pitifully into the greenside lake. Pained, exhausted, he limped towards the drop zone, his Masters experience having long ceased to be a pleasure, and more some ritualisti
BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees put infielder Josh Donaldson and right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list Saturday. Donaldson went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a right hamstring strain. Manager Aaron Boone had said Friday that move was likely. Loáisiga went on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. The Yankees also transferred Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendonitis) to the 60-day IL, although Boone said that did not mean the right-hander had a setback in his
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
The WWE has issued an apology after it used an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp in a WrestleMania 39 promo for wrestler Dominik Mysterio.
Montreal may have been one of the NHL's worst teams this season, but there's plenty to look forward to for a young squad brimming with talent.
Austin Meadows played in each of the Tigers' first six games to open the regular season.
SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov scored twice, Trevor Wong added two assists and the home team finally won a game as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the visiting Regina Pats 4-2 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series. Vaughn Watterodt and Conner Roulette also scored for the Blades, who outshot the Pats 25-16 at SaskTel Centre. Aidan De La Gorgendiere chipped in with two assists. Connor Bedard scored both goals for the Pats, his ninth and 10th of the series. Stanisla
UFC president Dana White discussed the recent purchase of the WWE by UFC parent company Endeavor and being merged into a newly formed entity containing both pay-per-view powerhouses. The UFC and WWE will operate under the umbrella of a newly formed publicly traded company that has yet to be named. The new company is expected to trade under the TKO ticker symbol on the stock market. “The immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this i
Aaron Brown ran to a sub 10-second result in the final of the men's 100-metres at the Miramar Invitational event in Florida on Saturday. The Toronto sprinter crossed the line in a wind-aided 9.97 seconds, good for a third-place result behind Jamaicans Oblique Seville (9.91) and Ackeem Blake (9.93) The race was run in 2.2 +m/s wind. Fellow Canadian Jerome Blake was fifth in the final, with a tine of 10.05. Aiyanna Stiverne, of Laval, Que., finished sixth in the women's 400 final with a time of 54