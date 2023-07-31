Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights

The Canadian Press

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title Sunday. The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. “It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy