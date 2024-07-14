Yankees vs. Orioles Highlights
Austin Wells and the Yankees defeat Ryan Mountcastle and the Orioles, 6-1
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
Belichick will also be part of "The Pat McAfee Show" and the "ManningCast" during the 2024 season.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.