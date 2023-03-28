Yankees vs. Nationals Highlights

The Canadian Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Yusei Kikuchi put in one last strong pitching performance this spring as the Toronto Blue Jays ended their Grapefruit League campaign Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Kikuchi pitched 2 2/3 no-hit innings of relief, racking up six strikeouts over that span. The left-hander finished spring training with a 2-1 record, a 0.87 earned-run average and 31 strikeouts over seven appearances, including six starts. The Phillies won the game in the bottom of the ninth