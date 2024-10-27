Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 2 Highlights
Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers defeat Juan Soto and the Yankees, 4-2
The Dodgers won but might've lost in Game 2 of the World Series.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Yankees and Dodgers advancing to the World Series, give an early preview of the 2024 Fall Classic and Jake shares a rare Yoenis Céspedes sighting at the ballpark.
The Dodgers are going with their $325 million man for a winner-take-all game.
With injuries in the lineup and questions in the rotation, the Dodgers badly need a few days off to get ready for October.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam provided the final blow after a sequence of unfortunate events for New York's arms.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Dodgers and Yankees arrive at the World Series having navigated October very differently with their starting pitching.
The Dodgers are headed back to the World Series — their fourth in the past eight seasons.
Nestor Cortes is likely to be available for the Yankees in the World Series after being on the injured list since Sept. 25.
