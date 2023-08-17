Yankees vs. Braves Highlights
Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and Charlie Moton struck out 10 over six shutout innings to lead the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Yankees
Umpire Ángel Hernández was dealt a legal setback Tuesday, one day after missing a call in Royals’ win over Mariners.
With Jordan Romano back in the mix, the Blue Jays boast one of baseball's best relief corps. Now, it's about deciding how to utilize it most effectively.
“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
The former president looked gloomy and tense at his Bedminster golf club last week, just days before he was charged in Georgia.
NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passe
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is scared to fly. Outfielder Seth Brown of the Oakland Athletics, too. They are hardly the only ones. Longtime manager Dusty Baker would bet that anxiety in the air has shortened more than a few careers. He recalls watching terrified teammates and coaches cling tightly to photos of their loved ones during bumpy flights. “There’s no helping them,” Baker said. “A lot of times they have a couple drinks more than they should on the plane. I
England women reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history following a stunning 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
Adding another grim measure to the rinse-repeat cycle of Yankees losses, Tuesday’s loss to the Braves sunk New York to the .500 level after 120 games.
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?
The return of Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano from the IL on Tuesday was nothing short of triumphant.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League has been hosting its World Series in Williamsport since 1947, yet it will be welcoming a new guest when the tournament starts Wednesday — Cuba. Bayamo Little League beat Habana del Este Little League 6-2 to become the first Cuban team to qualify for the tournament back in March. And the club from Bayamo sure is happy to have made it. Walking into a Little League-sponsored picnic Monday at a college across the Susquehanna River, the Cubans entered with
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Sam Kerr scored a storybook goal, but England had too much for Australia in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.
HOUSTON (AP) — In 2018, Jon Singleton requested his release from the Houston Astros after being suspended 100 games following a third failed marijuana test while in the minors, choosing to walk away from baseball rather than face the suspension and everything that came with it. “I just didn’t want to play baseball anymore,” he told The Associated Press earlier this month. “I knew I had to serve 100 games, and serving 100 games with this organization and the position I was in was not going to be
A bison herd stopped traffic at Yellowstone National Park on August 3, 2023. Video shot by Megan M. Murray, an Ohio resident who was visiting the park with her husband, shows the bison and their calves running along the park road.Murray told Storyful that she believed around two hundred bison went by their car. “My husband and I were driving down Lamar Valley around a bend in the road,” Murray said. “As we came to the bend we started seeing Bison running straight towards our car.”In the video, Murray reacts with surprise and delight to the bison and calves running along the road, saying, “Look at the tongue hanging out of this one.” Credit: Megan M. Murray via Storyful
Dustin Poirier thinks USADA would be making a mockery of itself if Conor McGregor isn't tested before he returns to the UFC.