Yankees vs. Blue Jays Highlights

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had some choice words for a Yankees coach during a heated game Tuesday at Rogers Centre.
It would be inaccurate to call this season the Angels’ last dance with Shohei Ohtani, despite his impending free agency.
A number of key contributors are slumping with the Blue Jays in the midst of their most gruelling stretch of the season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Teams were warned by Major League Baseball on Wednesday that batters may not attempt to deceive pitchers into quick-pitch violations. “In recent days, we have seen batters attempt to induce pitchers to violate the pitch timer regulations by creating the appearance that they are in the batter’s box and alert to the pitcher with more than eight seconds remaining on the clock when, in actuality, they have not fully entered the batter’s box,” MLB senior vice president Michael Hill wr
Randy Johnson struck and killed a dove in 2001 while playing for the same team Gallen pitches for now.
Aroldis Chapman knocked Kelvin Herrera from the No. 1 spot in Royals history.
TORONTO — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-0 walkoff win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. His fourth homer of the season came on a first-pitch slider from Yankees left-hander Wandy Peralta (2-1). Cavan Biggio started the inning on second base as the automatic runner. Whit Merrifield reached when shortstop Anthony Volpe booted a grounder. Alejandro Kirk grounded out for the second out before Jansen hit a no-doubt shot over the wa
The Blue Jays are getting more than they bargained for from Kevin Kiermaier, who signed a modest one-year contract in the offseason.
Novak Djokovic’s fractious week in Rome continued with another on-court showdown.
DeChambeau's shot on 17 really got away from him.
Jim Nantz is getting good at these subtle digs at LIV Golf.
The NBA analyst called the Memphis Grizzlies superstar a "bigger fool" than he thought for again brandishing a firearm on social media.
The Emilia Romagna has been thrown into chaos by the adverse weather in northern Italy
Alejandro Kirk is coming off an all-star season, but Danny Jansen looks like a more promising asset behind the dish right now.
If the Arizona Coyotes are on the move, Kansas City is ready to welcome them here. Well, maybe.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to go with Dennis Schroder in a three-guard lineup Tuesday led to a slow start and an eventual loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Pep Guardiola considered it the best performance by his Manchester City team. Not just beating Real Madrid but playing for 45 minutes and barely giving the Champions League holders a kick.
The Coyotes would be wise to take some lessons from history if they embark on a quest to relocate.
Real Madrid's 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City in Wednesday night's Champions League semi-final second leg prompted an emotional backlash in the Spanish media, as attention turned to "pathetic, cowardly" coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal leads his team into a series against the Florida Panthers, who count among their ranks Eric and Marc Staal, Jordan’s brothers.