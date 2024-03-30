Yankees vs. Astros Highlights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
With the MLB season starting with Opening Day, here are the ten teams that made the best moves this offseason.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blue Jays placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, one of four Toronto players to start the 2024 regular season on the IL. The team announced its 26-man active roster ahead of the season opener at Tampa Bay and also confirmed that right-handers Alek Manoah (shoulder) and Erik Swanson (forearm) were added to the 15-day injured list. Catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day list with a right wrist fracture. All p
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
Owning a soccer club is hitting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5
It remains unclear whether former Dodgers All-Star Julio Urías will ever pitch in the majors again as he awaits a decision on potential misdemeanor charges.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last. The veteran skip from St. John's, N.L., won the world title in 2017 and lost in the final three times, including the last two years. The 43-year-old isn’t taking his future for granted. “At this point, you have to treat every one like it’s the last one," Gushue said in recent media availability before leaving for Schaffhausen, Switzerland. "I'm going into this like it could be the last because, wh
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
PARIS (AP) — Korbin Albert, a midfielder for the U.S. women's national team, apologized Thursday night for having liked and shared social media posts that she described as “offensive, insensitive and hurtful." The 20-year-old Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, had reportedly reposted anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account. “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media,” Albert wrote on her Instagram story. “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and h
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
In a groundbreaking video series, USA TODAY journalists interviewed four transgender athletes, allowing them to tell their own stories.
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!