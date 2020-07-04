Yankees pitcher Tanaka 'alert and walking' after being hit in head by line drive at spring training

SHOWS:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (JULY 4, 2020) (USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES') (MUTE)

1. STILL PHOTO OF NEW YORK YANKEES MASAHIRO TANAKA THROWING PITCH DURING SPRING TRAINING SIMULATED GAME

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2. STILL PHOTO OF TANAKA DOWN ON GROUND AFTER BEING HIT IN HEAD BY LINE DRIVE

3. STILL PHOTO OF TEAM DOCTORS AND TRAINERS TENDING TO TANAKA

4. WIDE STILL PHOTO OF TANAKA BEING TENDED TO

5. STILL PHOTO OF TANAKA SITTING UP

6. STILL PHOTO OF TANAKA WALKING OFF FIELD WITH HELP

INTERNET (JULY 4, 2020) (SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

7. STILL IMAGE FROM NEW YORK YANKEES PR (PUBLIC RELATIONS) DEPT TWITTER PAGE, SAYING:

"RHP (Right Handed Pitcher) Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head with a line drive during today's sim game. He is currently alert, responsive and walking under his own power. He is being sent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing."

STORY: New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is alert and is able to walk unaided after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of team mate Giancarlo Stanton, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday (July 4).

In a terrifying scene during his team's first official workout since returning from the COVID-19 layoff, the right-handed Japanese pitcher immediately dropped to the ground where he remained for several minutes.

Trainers and team mates rushed to the mound where Tanaka, 31, was tended to. He was then helped to his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of trainers.

Tanaka, who was facing his third batter of the day in the simulated game, was responsive after the incident but was being sent to hospital for further evaluation and testing, the Yankees said in a statement.

After the incident a protective screen was placed in front of the mound.

Story continues

Tanaka became the fifth highest paid MLB pitcher when the prized free agent signed with New York in 2014 following a dominant career with Japan's Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles.

In 2019, Tanaka finished the season with a record of 11-9 in 31 starts with an earned run average of 4.45.

(Production: David Grip)