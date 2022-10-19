Yankees Fans Chant and Cheer in New York After ALDS Win

The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Tuesday, October 18, in the decisive Game 5 of their American League Division Series.

This footage shows fans celebrating outside the Yankees stadium in New York on Tuesday. One fan can be seen climbing a traffic light post, and banging on a No Left Turn sign.

The Yankees will face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 19. Credit: @Marty_Marvv via Storyful