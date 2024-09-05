Yandy Díaz's two-run home run (13)
Yandy Díaz hits a two-run home run to center field, giving the Rays an 8-0 advantage in the 4th
One day after hitting three homers, Schwarber tied Alfonso Soriano's record.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season by failing to hit one on Tuesday.
First four dates of LIV Golf's schedule include debut in Saudi Arabia, return to successful Australia venue.
Replay officials overturned an incomplete pass call with three seconds to go to give Arkansas State a 34-31 win over Central Arkansas.
Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday.
An American man will play in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2009.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR running back rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
Draisaitl is coming off a third-straight season where he posted 100-plus points and over 40 goals.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
Madubuike led all NFL defensive tackles with 13 sacks last season.
Boston College ran for 268 yards.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Will a team that has never won a Super Bowl make history this season?
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
Emma Navarro has now beaten Coco Gauff two straight times after her victory at Wimbledon earlier this summer.