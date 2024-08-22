Yandy Díaz's RBI double
Yandy Díaz hits a double to center field to score Jonny DeLuca and give the Rays a 2-1 lead in the top of the 5th
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes have successfully resulted in more stolen base attempts.
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the news regarding the highly anticipated return of the classic video game Backyard Baseball, which MLB players could be included in the new version and take a look at some baseball prospect news.
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Attles played 11 seasons for the Warriors, led them to an NBA championship as a coach and drafted Hall of Famer Chris Mullin as general manager.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
Former rivals on the field, Manning and Brady are now competing in the analyst game.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR running back rankings for ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR wide receiver rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
The Fighting Irish bring back a bunch of talent, added a strong QB via the transfer portal for the second straight season and have a very manageable schedule. That’s a great recipe for a playoff appearance.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.