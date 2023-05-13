Yandy Díaz's grand slam (10)
Yandy Díaz clobbers a grand slam to left field, extending the Rays' lead to 5-0 in the top of the 5th inning against the Yankees
Bassitt tweeted after the game that his wife, Jessica, played a huge role in helping him get ready for his dominant outing.
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff run was halted by the Florida Panthers, the future of GM Kyle Dubas has come into question.
The 34-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram with a set of photos posing on a tennis court.
Leafs fans took out their frustration by throwing debris on the ice and starting a profane chant.
The Oilers will be without defenceman Darnell Nurse for a pivotal Game 5 in Vegas.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly fought his emotions. John Tavares didn't want to think about tomorrow. Auston Matthews lamented an opportunity missed. Mitch Marner said the belief remains intact. The Maple Leafs' season ended in overtime Friday night. The difficult questions about what comes next have already started. Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers downed Toronto 3-2 to win the teams' second-round series 4-1. Cousins buried his second
The sequencing of the NFL's 2023 schedule created a favorable setup for some figures while leaving others in a tough spot.
The Denver Nuggets are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the bubble after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of their second-round series. Nikola Jokic had yet another formidable performance with 32 points, 12 assists and ...
The former Warriors coach called his Jokić snub a "mistake."
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 45 Toyota for Tyler Reddick and the No. 54 Camry of rookie Ty Gibbs — failed pre-race inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway. Both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and had a crew […]
Eury Pérez could be the boost the Marlins need to stay near the top of the National League East.
The world number one defeated Tomas Etcheverry 7-6 (5) 6-2 in Rome.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder posted a series of photos to his Instagram account after he and Warriors big man Draymond Green were in a Game 6 dust-up.
The actor made yet another courtside appearance at a Lakers game, attending Friday night's game six against the Golden State Warriors with his son Ray Nicholson
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play. Ryan Palmer isn't keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the 46-year-old Texan for next week's PGA Championship? “I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and
NASCAR Cup Series points leader Ross Chastain takes his act to Darlington following last weekend's dustup with Noah Gragson on pit road at Kansas.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joseph Woll is in line to get the nod in another must-win moment. The rookie goaltender is scheduled to start Game 5 of Toronto's second-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers after putting up a 24-save performance in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 victory Wednesday night that kept their season alive. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday before the team flew north that Ilya Samsonov remains unavailable with an upper-body injury. Matt Murray is slated to serve as t