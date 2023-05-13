Yandy Díaz's grand slam (10)

The Canadian Press

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play. Ryan Palmer isn't keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the 46-year-old Texan for next week's PGA Championship? “I'd win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and