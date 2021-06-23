Yandy Díaz thrown out at third

The Canadian Press

Kumi Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, has come out as a transgender man. Yokoyama, who has also played for Japan's national team, came out in an interview that Racing Louisville striker Yuki Nagasato posted on her YouTube channel. “When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me. Coming out wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live clos