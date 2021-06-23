Yandy Díaz thrown out at third
Yandy Díaz attempts to stretch a gapper into a triple, but the Red Sox execute the relay and throw him out a third base to end the inning
The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup just got even deeper with George Springer slated to return to action on Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Betting on single games of football, hockey and other sports is about to become legal in Canada.
Former NHL defenseman and current Sportsnet radio analyst Shane O’Brien shared some interesting insights he's been hearing on the future of Matthew Tkachuk.
Alek Manoah and Charlie Montoyo have been hit with suspensions thanks to Saturday's benches-clearing incident between the Blue Jays and Orioles.
Carl Nassib has the top-selling jersey at Fanatics after coming out.
In light of officiating controversy throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's clear that players and fans alike need consistency from referees and the solution lies right in the hands of the NHL; it's rulebook.
The injury woes continue for hard-throwing Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson.
It's no secret the Blue Jays are looking to improve their shoddy bullpen, so here's 11 relievers they could realistically acquire via trade right now.
Modrić's goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.
After a few players outplayed their draft stock in their rookie seasons, here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ redraft of the 2020 draft lottery.
The Golden Knights return to Vegas for a pivotal Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. Let's get to it.
The Harlem Globetrotters want recognition for the impact they've had on the NBA.
Christina Clemons unveiled Doritos Cool Ranch earrings at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The response was beyond anything she expected — including a potential endorsement opportunity.
Game 2 of Suns-Clippers will be missing some serious star power.
Daniel and Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning.
TORONTO — Penny Oleksiak admits the post-Rio pressure after her four-medal performance at the 2016 Games was intense and detracted from the usual enjoyment she experiences in the pool. The pandemic break provided a good opportunity for the Toronto swimmer to reset and refocus. Now 21, she loves training again and has rediscovered her competitive edge. On Tuesday night, Oleksiak looked like her old self at the Canadian Olympic swim trials. She topped a stacked field to win the women's 100-metre f
"I don't know what else a player has to do."
Kumi Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, has come out as a transgender man. Yokoyama, who has also played for Japan's national team, came out in an interview that Racing Louisville striker Yuki Nagasato posted on her YouTube channel. “When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me. Coming out wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live clos
Gard is "incredibly disappointed" about a private meeting with his players being recorded and leaked.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals at stake when the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks square off for the Eastern Conference championship. The winner of the series that starts Wednesday also will end decades of frustration. Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971 and last reached the Finals in 1974. The Hawks won their only championship in 1958 and lost in the Finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 — and that's when they were still playing in St. Louis. “This is obviously a gre