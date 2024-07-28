Yainer Diaz's two-run homer (9)
Yainer Diaz belts a two-run homer to left-center field to cut the Astros' deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Yainer Diaz belts a two-run homer to left-center field to cut the Astros' deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
Biles pushed through to qualify for all four individual apparatus events.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
Canelo Alvarez officially announced he will defend his super middleweight titles Sept. 14 versus Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas, despite Berlanga not being a top challenger.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.