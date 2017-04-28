Yahoo Sports NFL Draft Live

The all-fantasy cast will delve deeper into the fantasy outlook for all the drafted and yet-to-be drafted 2017 NFL Draft prospects. Using our signature Fantasy Football Live style, we’ll project numbers of the incoming rookies as well as project where draftees still on the board could find their perfect fit. They’ll stay in touch with the fans throughout the broadcast via Facebook Live to find out what’s on the viewers minds about their favorite teams. We’ll have ears on the ground in Philadelphia for any breaking news as well as possible interviews with the drafted prospects.