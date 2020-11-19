Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 27
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Pep Guardiola committed himself to turning a new generation into title-winners at Manchester City after signing a two-year contract extension on Thursday, prolonging his stay at the English club to a seventh season.“I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well,” said Guardiola, who will become second in the list of City’s longest-serving post-war managers if he sees out his new deal that runs through the end of the 2022-23 season.The storied Spanish coach is in his fifth season at City — longer than he stayed at Barcelona (four) and Bayern Munich (three) — and has won two Premier League titles, the last three English League Cup titles, and the FA Cup once.However, most of the players who helped make City a force in the English and European game over the past decade have left — notably Joe Hart, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany and most recently David Silva — and striker Sergio Aguero could be next to depart at the end of this season.The next generation is being led by the likes of 20-year-old forwards Phil Foden and Ferran Torres, 23-year-old centre back Ruben Dias and striker Gabriel Jesus, also 23 and likely to be the long-term replacement for Aguero.And these young players could yet have the ultimate icon to lead them on a new charge for trophies, with Guardiola's continued presence opening the possibility of him being reunited with Lionel Messi for next season should City attempt to sign the Argentina star when his contract at Barcelona expires in June.City was heavily linked with Messi before he chose to stay at Barcelona in September despite putting in a transfer request.It is the first time Guardiola has chosen to build a second title-winning team at a club.Guardiola, who has a win rate of 73.87% since joining City, said this season he would only extend his contract beyond next year if his team’s performances justified it after losing the title to Liverpool last season.City is in 10th place in the Premier League after winning three of its seven games. However, the team has played a game fewer than most of its rivals.“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving," Guardiola said, "and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that.”The rebuilding job might not come cheap for Guardiola but he has been backed in the transfer market by the Abu Dhabi-owned club since his arrival in 2016. About $480 million has been spent on defenders alone in that period.“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City, I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself — from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner," he said.“Having that kind of support," Guardiola added, “is the best thing any manager can have."City chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said Guardiola's decision to stay at City was "a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.”“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years," Khaldoon said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
Austin Ekeler is officially now a Manager for the Fan Controlled Football League. An immersive experience for fans to control the action. Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that enables fans to call the plays in real-time, today announced FCF Season v1.0 will launch in February 2021. The league's premiere season will feature four teams stacked with pro-caliber athletes battling it out over a six-week schedule and will be live-streamed exclusively on Twitch, a premier live, interactive streaming service with content that spans gaming, sports, entertainment, music, and more. FCF Website: https://www.fcf.io/home Link to FCF digital media database: link here Combining the passion of live sports, the competitiveness of fantasy sports, the interactivity of video games, and the global reach of esports all into a live-streamed, real-life experience, FCF is the first professional sports league to place fans in the general manager role in partnership with team owners. Similar to video games, fans will have the opportunity to earn achievements and increase their “FAN IQ” and level up to greater impact the decisions throughout the seasons. Hip Hop Mogal Quavo along with NFL Super Bowl Champions Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch, the baddest man on the planet Mike Tyson, MLB Pitcher/Gamer, Trevor May and YouTube and podcast empire Kinda Funny led by Greg Miller, and Voice Over Specialist, Comedian Bob Menery. Each team will have a lead owner and be partnered with other members of the FCF family as part of their ownership group, and together with fans will help shape each team’s personality, identity, and destiny on the road to the title.
ROME — Desperate for cash amid the coronavirus crisis, Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously Thursday to accept a 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) offer from a consortium of private equity funds that will be charged with improving the sale and promotion of the league’s TV rights.“There are still a lot of checks to be done but we’ve accepted the offer,” Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said. “We’ve done something unique in a really dramatic time. ... The economic impact on clubs (from the pandemic) is about 600 million euros ($700 million)."The consortium featuring CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and FSI will control 10% of the league’s new media company.Once the contracts are signed, the first order of business will be selling TV rights for the next three seasons.The league also needs to determine how to divide the money between the 20 clubs.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
MILAN — Almost exactly three years after Italian soccer’s darkest moment, the country's national team is full of smiles again.The Italy players yelped in delight as they celebrated in Sarajevo after securing a spot in the final four of the Nations League, despite coach Robert Mancini self-isolating in Rome after testing positive for the coronavirus.A member of his staff held up a phone and, via video chat, Mancini congratulated the players for the 2-0 win in Bosnia-Herzegovina. That was met by raucous cheers from the excited players.Contrast that with the scenes in 2017 when the players slumped to the ground in disbelief after losing to Sweden in the playoffs and failing to qualify for the World Cup.Gian Piero Ventura was fired as coach after that match and Mancini replaced him a few months later.“I can only thank all the lads and the staff,” Mancini said in a television interview via webcam after the match. “The guys that were there today and also the guys that weren’t, that like me had to stay at home, that contributed to arrive at this point.“In two years they have done really great work and they have been fantastic.”Mancini has turned things around by focusing on tactics and style of play. Italy’s free-flowing system is in contrast to the soccer the team played during Ventura’s tenure and even had one commentator on Wednesday enthusiastically exclaiming “it’s like watching Brazil.”“Since we rarely see each other, we only work on tactics and technique when we train and not on fitness because they arrive already having done that with their clubs,” Mancini said.“It’s going well but they are the ones to congratulate for that because it’s not easy. We’re trying to focus on that but we mustn’t forget that Italy won four World Cups playing in a different way. But soccer has changed now.”His players feel he is being too modest, especially since he is getting the best out of several who failed to shine under Ventura.Lorenzo Insigne became one of the examples of Ventura’s failings when the Napoli winger inexplicably played only 15 minutes of the two-leg playoff, and out of position.The 29-year-old Insigne was one of Italy’s best players against Bosnia and was unfortunate not to cap a stellar performance with a goal following a fantastic first touch and finish which skimmed the outside of the post.“The coach wants us to play our soccer wherever we go and that is the mentality we’ve really embraced. He’s helping us grow,” Insigne said. “Here in the national team, all the staff are putting us in the right condition for us each to get the best out of ourselves. We’re committed to that because we want to take Italy back to the top where it deserves to be.”Italy’s performance against Bosnia — and against Poland and Estonia last week — was all the more impressive given the problems it has had over the past week. More than 20 players from the initial squad were unavailable because of the virus and injury.But throughout Mancini’s time as coach he has combined being able to get the best out of the already-established players and bringing through youngsters who have rejuvenated the squad with fresh energy and enthusiasm.That means Mancini will have a deep pool to choose from for the three tournaments coming up in an 18-month period.The Nations League Final Four will take place in Italy in October, with the matches likely being held in Milan and Turin. And that will come shortly after the rearranged European Championship and a year before the 2022 World Cup.“In the last four-five months several more young players have come through and they are proving themselves to be great players,” Mancini said. “That’s good thinking about the World Cup, but choosing the group for the Euros will be a big problem.“It was already hard enough before ... But it’s better to have that problem than not to have it.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
Nashville SC had a rough start to life in Major League Soccer, surviving the pandemic lockdown only to have to withdraw from the MLS is Back Tournament due to a rash of COVID-19 cases.Like his teammates, Canadian rookie Alistair Johnston endured the bad times and helped the expansion club qualify for the playoffs, making a name for himself at fullback in the process."it was a tough start but I think everyone's pretty happy with where we're at right now," said the 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont. "Hopefully we're only at the beginning and it's only going to get better."Nashville (8-7-8) hosts fellow newcomer Inter Miami CF (7-13-3) on Friday at Nissan Stadium — with a limited number of fans on hand — in an Eastern Conference play-in round match. Nashville enters the playoffs having lost just once in its last seven outings (4-1-2).The game is of interest to second-place Toronto FC, which will face seventh-place Nashville in the next round if it dispatches 10th-place Miami.Johnston made his MLS debut off the bench Aug 12 against FC Dallas. The five-foot-11 170-pounder started four days later, also against Dallas, as the two clubs made up a scheduling shortfall caused by their withdrawal from the MLS is Back Tournament.He has started 14 of 19 games since with 18 appearances in all. Johnston led all Canadians with U.S.-based MLS teams with 1,366 minutes played this season."He's entered into this group and made a very very good impression from the very outset," said Nashville coach Gary Smith, who led the Colorado Rapids to the 2010 MLS Cup in Toronto. "I think that starts with the way that he approaches every day at work."He's a very professional young man, looks after himself. He's very focused. He works and trains as he plays. And therefore I believe his game has improved incrementally because of that … He's got a very bright future."For Smith, Johnston also took his opportunity when given. And he has learned from those around him, including 2020 MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman.Zimmerman partners Dave Romney at centre back with Daniel Lovitz, a Toronto and Montreal alumnus, at left fullback and Johnston at right fullback."He's been an absolute rock," Johnston said of Zimmerman. "For me, it's been so easy playing right back with him being my centre back right beside me on the right side. It's made my transition to the MLS a lot easier than I feel like it is for a lot of rookies."With veteran midfielders Anibal Godoy and Dax McCarty helping shield the backline and standout 'keeper Joe Willis, Nashville allowed 22 goals in 23 games this season, third-fewest in the league, and only two goals more than league-leading Philadelphia.Nashville posted a goals-against average of 0.96 goals per game, the best ever by an expansion club, and tied for the league lead with nine clean sheets. That stingy defence helped make up for an offence that ranked 24th out of 26 teams at 1.04 goals a game.All that came despite a start that saw the fledgling team lose its first two games prior to the lockdown. Things got worse off the field when the league returned to action at the MLS is Back Tournament when Nashville followed FC Dallas in being forced to withdraw.Nashville said one of its players had tested positive upon arrival July 1 at the league's host hotel in the Orlando area. Another eight followed suit within a few days.The players were locked down in their hotel rooms, getting tested daily."It was definitely a scary time … It was kind of like 'Is it me next? Do I have it?'" Johnston said.The quarantine continued as more players tested positive, preventing the team from travelling home. They eventually spent close to two weeks in their hotel rooms."But I tell you what, I can't complain," said Johnston, who escaped the virus. "At the end of the day we were fed, we had a place to stay, we had the best medical staff all around at all times checking up on us."Sure it didn't seem like a great situation at the time when we were in it but at the end of the day it could have been a lot worse."Johnston believes all the bumps in the road "added a lot of fuel" when the team finally resumed play. He used the time to work on his game and become accustomed to the pro ranks.His Aug. 12 debut was marked by an impromptu haircut in the dressing room by veteran Honduran defender Brayan Beckeles."We've got a pretty crazy locker-room to say the least," Johnston, who subsequently shaved his head to cover up Beckeles' enthusiastic scissors work, said cheerfully.Taken 11th overall in the January MLS SuperDraft, the Wake Forest product was one of four Canadians to go in the top 20.Vancouver chose attacking midfielder Ryan Raposo (Hamilton, Ont.) with the fourth pick. Syracuse defender Nyal Higgins (Ajax, Ont.) went 19th to Toronto FC and Connecticut forward Dayonn Harris (Milton, Ont.) was selected 20th by Real Salt Lake.All four first-rounders played club soccer at Vaughan SC in the Toronto area. Raposo, Johnston and Harris also played for League 1 Ontario's Vaughan Azzurri against the CPL's HFX Wanderers FC in the 2019 Canadian Championship.Born in Vancouver, Johnston was four when the family moved to Montreal and seven when it settled in Aurora. He was 16 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program at an under-18 camp in 2015. INTER MIAMI CF (7-13-3) AT NASHVILLE SC (8-7-8)Friday, 9 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.THIS SEASON: Nashville had the edge in regular-season meetings, winning 1-0 Aug. 30 at Nissan Stadium before a scoreless draw Sept. 6 in Fort Lauderdale.HOME AND AWAY: Nashville was 4-2-5 at home this season while Inter Miami was 2-8-1 on the road.ROAD TO PLAYOFFS: Nashville booked its ticket on Oct. 28, becoming the sixth expansion side to reach the post-season in its inaugural season. Inter Miami joined the party on the final day of the regular season when it beat FC Cincinnati 2-1.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngster who made the Bundesliga rewrite its rulebook.The Borussia Dortmund striker will be allowed to make his debut against Hertha Berlin on Saturday after celebrating his 16th birthday the day before. If he plays, Moukoko will be the youngest player in league history.The league had Moukoko in mind when it dropped the minimum age from 17 to 16 at a meeting in April. He's been a regular in first-team training since August.Moukoko said he found it hard to get used to training with Dortmund’s senior team, which is already packed with young talent like 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18-year-old midfielder Gio Reyna and 20-year-old forwards Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.“That was excellent. I got home and I still didn’t really grasp it," Moukoko said in a video produced by Dortmund. “But after that I understood that I’ve been working for that, to be here, and now I’m here and I have to give my best.”A smart striker with a powerful shot and perfectly timed runs off the ball, there's no question that Moukoko has outgrown the youth game.Moukoko first played under-17 soccer when he was 12 and made his debut in the under-19 league at just 14. Last season, he scored 34 goals in 20 appearances for Dortmund's under-19 team. This season, he has played four games and scored 13 goals, with at least a hat trick in each match.Germany has historically preferred to keep young talent busy in the under-19 league rather than sitting on the bench in the Bundesliga. However, that opened up a chance for foreign clubs to sign German youngsters by offering the prospect of an earlier pro debut.Moukoko said he isn't worried about when his Bundesliga debut will come — against Hertha, or a little later — because “I know I will definitely have my debut some time.”Moukoko was born in Cameroon and grew up in Germany. During a youth game against local rival Schalke last month, he was racially abused by opposing supporters after completing his hat trick. German soccer federation judge Torsten Becker condemned the “inhuman insults and threats of violence," and Schalke issued an apology.Moukoko's rapid rise is exceptional even for Dortmund, with its record of developing young talent. But it's not a guarantee of a world-class career.Nuri Sahin has held the record for youngest Bundesliga player since his debut for Dortmund in 2005. Amid intense hype, the midfielder went on to Real Madrid and Liverpool but played only a handful of games for either club. At 32, he's now with Antalyaspor in the Turkish league.“So far he's only had the sun shine on him. He hasn't had rainy days yet, but those rainy days will come,” Sahin said in Monday's edition of Kicker magazine. “The important thing then is that you have people who accompany you and make it clear to you that negative headlines come with the territory.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJames Ellingworth, The Associated Press
