Yahoo Finance LIVE - Feb 03

It appears that the relationship between the Houston Texans and their starting quarterback is too damaged to repair. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Deshaun Watson has “officially” requested a trade from the Texans. Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources.
The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.
Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.
The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.
Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.
Bill O'Brien's replacement has a lot of work to do.
Irsay has made no secret his hope for Luck's return. He reminded the 31-year-old on Wednesday that the door remains wide open.
After burning the Packers on Sunday, Miller's feeling extra confident.
Both MLB and the MLB Players Assocation contributed $500K to the fund.
The Phoenix Suns forward says he's upped his security efforts amid regular death threats in his inbox.
Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.
CALGARY — A place that gives Mikael Kingsbury confidence is doing it again, but for different reasons. The reigning men's Olympic and world moguls champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., is fine-turning his comeback from back fractures in Calgary ahead of his planned return to competition next week. Kingsbury has won World Cup gold in Calgary nine times over the last decade, and placed second the lone time he didn't. Those victories were fuel for nine consecutive overall World Cup titles in men's moguls. The 28-year-old is using the Canada Olympic Park course to be ready for his first World Cup of this season Feb. 4 in Deer Valley, Utah. "It's giving me what I need," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "What I need is time to boost my confidence, feel good and get all the timing back and the course right now is doing that for me." Kingsbury fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae Nov. 29 while training for the season-opening World Cup in Ruka, Finland. A man who hadn't missed a World Cup start in his decade-long career was sidelined for the season's first three. Doctors gave Kingsbury the green light Jan. 8 to start skiing again. "The biggest test for me is the next few days when I'm going to push a little bit more, but I'm confident," he said. "I feel like I'll be ready to compete. "I won't have as much training as most people, but I have a lot of experience and I think I know how to deal with this situation with less training." Kingsbury's initial target for his return to competition was a pair of Calgary World Cups on Thursday and Friday, but those events were rescheduled and eventually cancelled during his recovery. "I think I would have been ready for this weekend," Kingsbury said. "Calgary has always been a course that I like and where I perform." Kingsbury owns 63 career World Cup victories in 109 starts. He's stood on the podium 91 times. Kingsbury doesn't know how much competition he'll get this season after Deer Valley. The global COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on international sport. Freestyle Canada and Canada Snowboard pursued the world freestyle and snowboard championships for Calgary as a replacement site when China cancelled, but plans for a Feb. 24-March 14 event at Canada Olympic Park fell apart. So Kingsbury doesn't yet know if he'll compete in a world championship this year. The only other moguls World Cup left on the calendar for him is March 13-14 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kingsbury isn't confident that event will go ahead. "It's crazy a little bit," Kingsbury said. "We get curveballs every day. I call them knuckleballs now because they move even more than curveballs." "Right now, I control what I can and I'm going to do my best to perform in Deer Valley." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Make sure the batteries are up to snuff. Thursday night will take a lot of channel switching.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just can't seem to take advantage. Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedule, Bayern has a tighter hold on the Bundesliga trophy this January than in recent years. Bayern has lost two of its six games this month — against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the league and second-tier Holstein Kiel in the cup — after losing just once in all competitions in the whole of 2020. Few recent wins have been convincing. Despite that mini-slump, and admittedly without hope of repeating last season's treble following the German Cup exit, Bayern has extended its league lead to seven points over Leipzig and could be 10 clear by Saturday night. Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund — all have briefly looked capable of ending Bayern's record run of eight consecutive titles. Dark-horse challengers Gladbach and Wolfsburg have had their moments, too. But they've all been taking points off each other, making easy games look hard and letting Bayern stroll away. Dortmund's recent form under interim coach Edin Terzic has been generally poor, except for beating Leipzig 3-1 on Jan. 9 to stop Leipzig overtaking Bayern for the top spot. (backslash) Leverkusen was on top of the table in mid-December, then won just one of its next six games, against Dortmund. Meanwhile, Dortmund and Leipzig dropped points against Mainz, making a squad from the relegation zone look like the swashbuckling, giant-killing Mainz team once coached by Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Second-placed Leipzig and third-placed Leverkusen play each other on Saturday, with Leverkusen expected to be without midfielder Nadiem Amiri after the club revealed on Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus. If Leverkusen comes out on top, that means Bayern would lead by 10 points with a win over struggling Hoffenheim. It won't be all plain sailing for Bayern, though. Hoffenheim was the only team to win any competitive match against Bayern in 2020, by a stunning 4-1 in September. Results since then have been wildly inconsistent, but Hoffenheim looks on form after back-to-back 3-0 wins. Andrej Kramaric scored twice in the win over Bayern and has been outstanding recently with four goals from his last two games. February might be the last chance for any other team to take the fight to Bayern. For Hansi Flick's team, next month means a trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup and an away Champions League last 16 game at Lazio. If Bayern can keep its Bundesliga lead for another month, the record-extending ninth title will be as good as won. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports James Ellingworth, The Associated Press
The Chuck 70 Original are priced at $120 a pair and the All Star Evo BB retail for $140 a pair.
Cristiano Ronaldo could be in trouble after apparently breaking coronavirus restrictions on a two-day trip to the mountains. The Juventus star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Courmayeur in the Valle D’Aosta region in northwest Italy. Video of them on a snowmobile was posted on social media and then removed. Ronaldo lives in the nearby region of Piedmont and current coronavirus rules prohibit travel between regions unless in specific cases, such as going to your second house. Police are reportedly looking into the matter. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
TOKYO — Former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has signed a two-year contract with the Rakuten Eagles in Japanese baseball, the club said Thursday. The Eagles confirmed the deal but did not provide financial details. Local media reported it is worth almost $9 million annually. Tanaka last pitched for the same northern Japanese club in 2013 and then spent seven seasons with the Yankees, where he went 78-46. March 11 marks the 10th anniversary of an earthquake, tsunami and the resulting meltdown of three nuclear reactors in the northern Pacific coast area of Japan where the Eagles are based. That anniversary is sure to add to the drama around Tanaka’s return to Japan. Spring training starts next week for Japanese clubs, which have been able to play in stadiums with a limited number of fans attending. Japan, with a population of 126 million, has attributed just over 5,000 deaths to COVID-19. Cases have been surging recently, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
When COVID-19 swept across the country last spring, forcing lockdowns and cancelling sporting events, Canadian mountain biker Haley Smith's response was swift — train harder. The aspiring Olympian didn't realize that the laser-like focus would result in a breakdown. "I just squeezed too hard. I eliminated the fun stuff. I was only a training machine. And I paid for it," she said. The 27-year-old Smith has spent months working her way back from "rock bottom" and is now sharing her story as part of Bell Let's Talk Day to help spark conversations about mental health. It isn't the first time she's talked publicly about her journey. For years the native of Uxbridge, Ont., has spoken to high-school groups and athletes about her experience living with anxiety and overcoming a life-threatening eating disorder that saw her hospitalized at 14. She talked about mental illness as if it were something in her past. Then came the pandemic. With daily life upended and much of the racing season scrapped, Smith turned her focus to getting as fit as possible in a bid to secure a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. There were weeks were she trained for more than 26 hours. By fall, she had developed insomnia and an anxious twitch in her leg. Her heart raced, even when she was resting. Old habits of severely restricting food crept back into her life. Rock bottom came in October when she was set to compete in four World Cup races in six days. But Smith couldn't complete the second race, forced to settle for a "did not finish" result. “I had a complete breakdown that night. Full crisis mode," she said. "That was it. Not being able to get myself across the finish line of that race was the indicator that, OK, something’s not right.” Smith was physically, spiritually and emotionally drained as she returned to Canada and began her 14-day quarantine. For the first time in her career, she had to spend two full weeks away from her bike. In Europe, Smith had realized she was in trouble. But now locked down, she had to face her self-destructive habits head on. The time reminds her of being hospitalized at 14. “I had to eliminate exercise. I had to deal with eating. … I had to fully shut out thoughts of racing because it was the end of the year," she said. "It was very much a cold turkey.” While challenging, the harsh realities she faced in quarantine kickstarted Smith's recovery. She's spent the past four months gradually working her way back to a place where she's happier and healthier, and her approach to mountain biking is more balanced. “It’s been scary and really difficult," she said. "But I feel the best I’ve felt in two years. I feel like I have energy to do things physically and emotionally. I feel like my baseline level of joy or emotion is so much higher that I feel like a different person now. "But it was a very incremental thing. Tiny little things got better every day.” Smith's recovery has included resuming sessions with her sports psychologist and a psychiatrist, and adding a sports physiologist to her team. Her physiologist's first observation was that she simply wasn't eating enough. Smith made adjustments and has found that the added fuel has had a huge impact on her mountain biking. “When I’m training now, for the first time in two years, I’m seeing improvement. … For a long time, I thought I was maybe just at my ceiling. And now it’s become apparent that I’m not at my ceiling," she said. Not only does she have more energy and feel stronger, Smith feels better mentally, too. “Training’s just more enjoyable now," she said. "Obviously it’s still very challenging and there are a lot of days that I don’t want to be on my bike. But for the most part, it feels fulfilling. And I just feel strong and solid again.” She's also overcome a silent fear. Because she started competitive mountain biking as a teenager, Smith had long been self conscious that she didn't actually enjoy her sport and was only continuing to pursue it due to her highly competitive, stubborn nature. “I’ve never really ridden my bike not for training," she explained. That's changed in recent months as she recovered and the world around her remained gripped by the pandemic. “In the last year, I’ve actually realized that I love to ride my bike," said Smith, who's now living and training in bike-friendly Victoria, B.C. "Whether it’s a road bike or a mountain bike or whatever sort of terrain it’s on, it actually brings me a lot of happiness.” Smith's sights are still set on making her Olympic debut in Tokyo — she's just adjusted the focus to the things she can control. No longer is she checking the daily COVID-19 case numbers or focusing on the minutiae of the pandemic. Instead, she's following rules and regulations and regularly checking in with herself about how the ongoing global situation makes her feel. Smith continues to train and, if the international mountain biking season goes as planned, she'll race in two World Cup races in May that will count toward Olympic qualifying. Races from 2019 will also count and her third-place world cup finish from Nove Mesto, Czech Republic last May could secure her spot on the Canadian team set to compete in Tokyo. “I’m planning as if I’m going to be (at the Olympics) because that’s really the only way I can operate," she said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press