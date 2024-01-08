Who is the Yahoo Fantasy Footballer of the Year? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens runs through their award winners from the 2023 fantasy season — including their pick for the non-obvious MVP of the year. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: Final award to give out here, the Yahoo Fantasy Footballer Award, AKA it's the Christian McCaffrey Award. It's the non-obvious fantasy MVP. So, again, it can't be Christian McCaffrey. I don't think it can be Kyren or Puka. So, who is your non-obvious fantasy MVP this year, Andy?

ANDY BEHRENS: CeeDee Lamb had a much better case, I think, than Kyren or Puka, after leading the league in receptions, 135 receptions. He finished second in the league in yards from scrimmage. Like, he's only behind Christian McCaffrey. Closed the season with a nine-game touchdown streak, and delivered his biggest game of the year in championship week, in Week 17, when you need it most, 13 catches for 227 and a touchdown. Like, that's MVP stuff right there.

The fact that he never let you down, like, and he was, in fact, the reason that you won most weeks in the second half of the season, and the monster performance in Week 17, I think there's a really good case that he's the fantasy MVP.

MATT HARMON: I think CeeDee Lamb is the right answer, and he's the guy that we're gonna go with here. I mean, he's just been unbelievable this year, and truly graduated into that elite tier, which has just been awesome to see, because I think he's been ready to make that leap for a while, and I think it shouldn't have taken five weeks into the season, but at least they finally figured out, like, yeah, we'll just make the whole offense out of CeeDee Lamb.

I will just give a slight nod to Breece Hall as well, who was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, and saved his best work to the end of the year. Maybe this is a biased nomination, quick mention, because he quite literally won me two championships, basically, all on his own, and his Week 18 game was outrageous. He touched the ball 39 times in Week 18. So, if you were playing a Week 18 championship, he's your nominee, although CeeDee Lamb had a nice Week 18 as well. But, yeah, I think CeeDee Lamb is the right answer, but wanted to give a quick honorable mention to Breece Hall.