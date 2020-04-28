Yahoo brings Vikas@home: Bhavnagari Chillies with Coconut Sauce
Chef Vikas Khanna brings simple and easy-to-make recipes that you can try out from the comfort of your home.
BHAVNAGARI CHILLIES IN COCONUT SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
8 green bhavnagari chillies, cut into large dices
1 teaspoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon cumin powder
½ teaspoon chilli powder
½ teaspoon garam masala
Salt to taste
½ cup coconut milk
Juice of 1 lemon
METHOD
1. In a frying pan, heat oil over medium flame and add garlic. When the garlic turns golden, add in the bhavnagari chillies and sauté for a minute.
2. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, garam masala and salt. Mix well and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, till chillies soften slightly.
3. Gradually pour in the coconut milk and bring the sauce to a boil stirring continuously.
4. Remove from heat and squeeze in lemon juice.
5. Serve hot with plain steamed basmati rice.
