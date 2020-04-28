Yahoo brings Vikas@home: Bhavnagari Chillies with Coconut Sauce

Chef Vikas Khanna brings simple and easy-to-make recipes that you can try out from the comfort of your home.

BHAVNAGARI CHILLIES IN COCONUT SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

8 green bhavnagari chillies, cut into large dices

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

½ cup coconut milk

Juice of 1 lemon

METHOD

1. In a frying pan, heat oil over medium flame and add garlic. When the garlic turns golden, add in the bhavnagari chillies and sauté for a minute.

2. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, garam masala and salt. Mix well and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, till chillies soften slightly.

3. Gradually pour in the coconut milk and bring the sauce to a boil stirring continuously.

4. Remove from heat and squeeze in lemon juice.

5. Serve hot with plain steamed basmati rice.

