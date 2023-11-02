Yadkin County Schools Middle School teacher suspended, charged

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — One of Claude Romney's earliest memories from when she was a young girl in France is of her father being arrested by German soldiers and a French police officer. "When my father was arrested, the Germans were not arresting women and children yet," Romney said in an interview. "But after my father was deported, they did start arresting women and children and so my mother and I fled Paris." Her father would end up in the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp where he worked as a "pris