Yadkin County Schools Middle School teacher suspended, charged
Yadkin County Schools Middle School teacher suspended, charged
Yadkin County Schools Middle School teacher suspended, charged
"There has been an explosion of antisemitism on college campuses around the country," said attorney Mark Ressler of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.
The former president says his American Academy will provide free education by taxing or suing places like Harvard.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating multiple bomb threats to school boards across parts of northern and eastern Ontario.Bill Dickson, acting manager of media relations for the force, said early this morning police were notified about threats against schools in northern Ontario.He said later in the day, police became aware of schools in eastern Ontario that also received threats."There have been no devices found and no reason to believe this is legitimate," he said.Dickson said t
Cornell University cancels classes Friday after a student was arrested in connection with antisemitic threats against Jewish students
Police in Ontario are investigating after bomb threats were called in to a number of Ontario schools, prompting warnings and evacuations. The total number of schools impacted on Wednesday was not clear.
“Every child deserves the opportunity for consistent attendance and a chance to thrive in the classroom. It is crucial that we work together and find solutions to combat chronic absenteeism,” Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney said.
VANCOUVER — One of Claude Romney's earliest memories from when she was a young girl in France is of her father being arrested by German soldiers and a French police officer. "When my father was arrested, the Germans were not arresting women and children yet," Romney said in an interview. "But after my father was deported, they did start arresting women and children and so my mother and I fled Paris." Her father would end up in the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp where he worked as a "pris
The Kentucky middle school student called her eighth-grade English teacher the “biggest bully at her school.”
The DOE first announced its intention to pursue broader relief for borrowers through the Higher Education Act in June.
Here' is what we're learning about a stabbing outside of a high school in Los Angeles County.
CNN’s Elle Reeve visits US college campuses and speaks with Jewish and pro-Palestinian students as tensions rise over the Israel-Hamas war.
Education Images/Universal Images Group via GettyCornell University canceled classes for Friday after one of the school’s students allegedly made violent antisemitic threats against Jews on campus.In place of lectures, Cornell will observe a “community day” in acknowledgement of the “extraordinary stress” that has engulfed the college in recent weeks amid tensions surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Another Law Firm Rescinds Job Offers to Ivy League Students Over Israel Let
The Princess of Wales joined the "Dadvengers" to highlight the importance of fathers in their children's lives
Portland Public Schools educators went on strike Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of schools across Oregon's largest school district after the teachers and district leaders failed to come to a last-minute deal.
Kristy Greenberg explained why the former president's son "can't have it both ways" with his civil fraud trial testimony.
SHANNON STAPLETONDonald Trump Jr. and his kid brother Eric took the stand on Thursday in their father’s New York civil fraud trial, and prosecutors hammered the twice-impeached ex-president’s sons about their apparent involvement in reams of allegedly inaccurate financial statements for the family real estate business.It was the second day of testimony for Don Jr., who continued to fob off all blame on other people, testifying, “I rely on the accounting team to tell me what is accurate, that’s w
The Toronto Maple Leafs player and his girlfriend Estelle Philips wowed fans with an 'epic' costume.
Buffy’s Sarah Michelle Gellar has addressed the controversy around wearing Halloween costumes this year.
Jonathan Ernst / GettyA reckoning is coming for the Biden’s administration’s partnership with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government in Israel.While the immediate support the U.S. showed for Israel in the wake of Hamas’ wanton atrocities of Oct. 7 was humane and appropriate, founded (as New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait has noted) in President Joe Biden’s moral decency, that very same Biden character trait will very likely soon require a rift with Netanyahu. That is because the Is
The talk-show host said she bought out a New York City store's entire Halloween candy stock so she could appease greedy kids with two candy bars each.