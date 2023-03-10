Yadil Mujica's two-run single
Yadil Mujica breaks the game open for Team Cuba with a two-run single to right field to make it 8-4 in the 7th inning
Yadil Mujica breaks the game open for Team Cuba with a two-run single to right field to make it 8-4 in the 7th inning
Herman and Woods began their romantic relationship in 2017
Through the additions of veteran players and seasoned coaches, the 2023 Blue Jays have crafted a singleness that everyone buys into.
The pitch clock has been the talk of the town since the beginning of spring training.
BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,
Mayim Bialik will soon be passing the hosting baton back to her Jeopardy! colleague Ken Jennings. TVLine has confirmed that Jennings will resume his emcee duties on the game show on Friday, March 10, following the climax of the Bialik-hosted High School Reunion Tournament. Jennings will remain behind the iconic lectern through April 28, at […]
Toronto Blue Jays fans have earned themselves a good reputation around Major League Baseball. A recent survey of fans voted Blue Jays supporters the fifth least annoying and 11th best-behaved in all of MLB. Fans of the New York Yankees, Toronto's division rival, have the distinction of being the most annoying and the worst behaved. Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve was named baseball's most annoying player by the survey of 999 fans. Despite retiring on Oct. 3, Chicago White Sox manager Tony L
Kelvin Beachum had been a mainstay on the Cardinals offensive line over the last three seasons, all of which were with Kyler Murray under center.
LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet
Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament in Florida
Double faults proved costly for in-form 40th-ranked Marta Kostyuk who exited Indian Wells early, along with Elise Mertens and Alize Cornet.
Freddie Freeman could have played for Team USA in the WBC, but has once again decided to play for Team Canada in honor of his mother.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres
Details are still scarce surrounding what led to the indefinite suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors hockey players last month, one of whom was an Edmonton Oilers draft pick, but the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has confirmed that it believes the incident was not criminal in nature. "As such, we have no further comment," stated Scott Pattison, EPS media relations advisor, in an email. On Feb. 11, the Western Hockey League (WHL) issued a news release stating that defenceman Marek Howell, 16, fo
Left-hander Carlos Rodon will be shut down temporarily due to a left forearm strain, GM Brian Cashman says. The injury could sideline Rodon until May.
Hitting on the right late-round pitcher could be the key to winning a fantasy baseball championship. Fred Zinkie highlights some underrated names for 2023.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports, putting his money and the resources of one of the world's foremost mixed martial arts organizations behind the Power Slap League. The Nevada Athletic Commission has sanctioned the league for competitions in Las Vegas. "It’s a home run,” said White, who is among several UFC officials involved in the league. Such exposure has led to questions about the safety of slap fighting, particularly the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head.
LONDON, Ont. — The favourites are in great shape at the Canadian men's curling championship. The real battles were building around the playoff cutlines as the last few round-robin draws approached. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone (7-0) moved into sole possession of first place in Pool A at the Tim Hortons Brier with a 9-5 win over Alberta's Kevin Koe (6-1) in a Wednesday night showdown at Budweiser Gardens. "After the second end, I thought we dominated the entire game," Dunstone said. "We just had a re
George Springer hit a two-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in spring training baseball action Thursday. Another Jays split squad was defeated 6-1 by Tampa Bay at the Rays' spring facility. Cavan Biggio also homered for the Jays in their win over Atlanta at their spring complex at Dunedin, Fla, Biggio's homer gave the Jays a 1-0 lead after three innings. Sam Hilliard homered in the top of the seventh for Atlanta to tie the game 1-1, but Springer replied in
In issuing the non-exclusive franchise tag, the Ravens essentially dared Lamar Jackson to find a better long-term offer elsewhere.