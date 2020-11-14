Yachtsmen Rescued 200 Nautical Miles Off New South Wales Coast

New South Wales Police rescued three yachtsmen more than 200 nautical miles off the state’s coast on November 12 after the sailors’ boat was demasted and a distress call was put out.

The 11.5-meter Solar Coaster yacht put out a mayday call on Monday, November 9, after being damaged 100 nautical miles west of Lord Howe Island.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority jet dropped supplies and a satellite phone to the stranded vessel on November 10. It was located by the police vessel two days later. The police vessel connected a towline to the yacht and began the 200-mile journey back to the mainland.

None of the three sailors, who were in their 60s, were injured, according to NSW Police. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful