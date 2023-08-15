YA by the Bay | Morning Blend

The Daily Beast

Reba Saldanha/ReutersListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.Slate senior editor Dahlia Lithwick is noticing a tone change when it comes to how people are reacting to Donald Trump’s indictments.“Even the first Jack Smith documents case, in the Mar-a-Lago indictment, there was a kind of goofy, like, ‘Oh, here’s all the funny memes of boxes hidden [in] toilets.’ And there was a really staggering absence of that around both the upcoming Fulton