Y2mate.is - 17 08 23 Turning Blustery Evening Weather Forecast Uk Met Office Weather-go2djzbyzlc-1080pp-1692356976

Storyful

Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific Ocean is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, August 16.The storm was currently traveling south of Mexico, but was expected to move up toward Baja California and the southwestern US, according to the NHC.This footage by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the large storm circling in the Pacific Ocean, off the western coast of Central America.The NHC said in a statement on Wednesday, “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend … it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of rainfall and wind impacts.” Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful