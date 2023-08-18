Y2mate.is - 17 08 23 Turning Blustery Evening Weather Forecast Uk Met Office Weather-go2djzbyzlc-1080pp-1692356976
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
A cold front associated with an unusually strong upper low is expected to sweep across southern Ontario Thursday, bringing a line of thunderstorms and strong wind gusts
Hundreds of properties were ordered to evacuate late Thursday under threat from a wildfire near the city of West Kelowna, B.C., which has been placed under a state of emergency. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations ordered the evacuation of close to a thousand homes, representing about 2,500 people, with thousands of other properties placed on alert and residents warned to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. "Tactical evacuation is already underway," the operations centre said in a statemen
A strong cold front will trigger thunderstorms across southern Ontario Thursday. Powerful winds and heavy rain are two big risks
Here’s what forecasters are saying about the systems.
A number of factors — maritime mines, pollutants from explosives, and sounds from rocket launches — could be contributing to the increase in dolphin deaths, NYT reported.
A Texas woman is seeking help identifying a mystery animal she caught on camera in her neighborhood.
Landslides and flash floods have killed dozens in India's Himalayan states this month.
Hold on to your hats! An unusually strong August system will bring powerful winds to parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Wednesday
Hurricane Hilary grew into a "large and powerful" Category 4 hurricane overnight as it threatens Baja California and the southwestern United States but is expected to significantly weaken over the weekend.
The black and blue-striped creature was discovered in the Pantepui cloud forest, experts said.
The beleaguered country suffered blackouts and water outages last year.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned abruptly Thursday, a day after saying he had no regret about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that devastated the historic seaside community of Lahaina and killed at least 111 people. That decision from the agency directed by Administrator Herman Andaya, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and an escape route that became clogged with vehicles, has brought intense criticism from man
Only two birds survived the ordeal.
Tropical Storm Hilary in the Pacific Ocean is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, August 16.The storm was currently traveling south of Mexico, but was expected to move up toward Baja California and the southwestern US, according to the NHC.This footage by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the large storm circling in the Pacific Ocean, off the western coast of Central America.The NHC said in a statement on Wednesday, “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend … it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of rainfall and wind impacts.” Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
The alligator was caught around 2 a.m. Aug. 13, Taylor Douglas said, while he and his crew were taking part in Alabama's alligator season.
The ship is the oldest known wreck in all of South Australia, researchers said.
The Northwest Territories has declared a state of emergency as hundreds of wildfires have now decimated more 2.1 million hectares of land so far. Heather Yourex-West looks at the devastation and the fire fight in some of Canada's most remote communities.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A strong earthquake followed quickly by a strong aftershock shook Colombia’s capital and other major cities Thursday, sending panicked residents out onto the streets and damaging Colombia’s congressional chamber. At least one person was reported killed. The midday quakes were both centered about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Bogota, with the first one registering a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and the aftershock registering a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, the U.
A mama black bear was seen in a serious staredown with a brown bear at Tongass National Forest in Alaska. See the cub cling to a tree in an attempt to stay safe from the approaching brown bear.