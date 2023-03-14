Xcel faces lawmakers over high energy prices
Representatives from Xcel and Black Hills Energy faced questions from a special committee of lawmakers Tuesday about high energy bills and accountability.
The embattled Santos tweeted that he opposed bailing out the failed Silicon Valley Bank, but received scathing replies.
The facility admitted people under the age of 18 as long as they were accompanied by an adult, but Florida regulators said that wasn't allowed.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was released from a hospital and will continue receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility, his office said on Monday after one of Washington's most powerful figures suffered a fall last week. McConnell's recovery from a concussion is proceeding well, his office said in a statement, adding that he also suffered a minor rib fracture in the fall. A senior Senate Republican aide suggested McConnell could be in rehab for up to two weeks.
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has been accused of offering fighter jets to Ukraine without first discussing it with the government, the president or military.
The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.
British prime minister perhaps not thrilled about discussing his links to the US again.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastCall her a wolf for Wall Street.After the feds declared that the depositors at the defunct Silicon Valley Bank are protected from loss, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona shamelessly issued what she titled a “Statement on Steps to Protect the U.S. Banking System.”“The federal government must now ensure those responsible are held accountable, while maintaining stability for all Americans who rely on our banking system,” she tweeted.Sinema need on
It’s not just a lone extremist: The bill has 21 co-sponsors in the state’s House of Representatives
House Republicans are trying to flip more than 30 seats held by Democrats to grow their narrow majority in Congress during the 2024 election.
(Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis on Monday expressed strong misgivings over US support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, breaking not only with the Biden administration but other prominent Republicans.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaBillionaire Charle
Sara Carpenter was convicted of seven felony and misdemeanor charges last week related to her role in the insurrection.
In a new Daily Show interview, Biden shares that his dad taught him to view same-sex love as perfectly valid, even at a time when homosexuality was criminalized around the nation
Poland could give Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming four to six weeks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, suggesting that Kyiv's allies were moving closer to an agreement on the next step in their military support for the country. Poland has said it would be prepared to send Soviet-designed MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as part of a coalition of countries.
The ideological parent of India's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed the government position against recognising same-sex marriage, months after raising hopes with supportive comments on gay rights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government has opposed recognising same-sex marriage and urged the Supreme Court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.
Florida’s elected leaders are holding China accountable for surveillance, theft, cyberattacks and other nefarious actions, state Rep. David Borrero writes.
DeSantis is making his position on Ukraine clear as he prepares for a possible 2024 campaign. But members of his own party are pushing back.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Tuesdaythat if he became prime minister, he would sue pharmaceutical companies as a way to fund drug treatment — but he wouldn't say what he would do about sites where users can consume drugs under supervision. Poilievre made the pledge during a stop in Metro Vancouver, a region of the country he has routinely criticized for its approach to the opioid crisis. He once called Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood "hell on earth." The Tory
Mexico’s president has claimed his country is safer than the US amid a row over drug cartel murders.
Sen. Bernie Sanders said the bank failure was the "direct result" of the "absurd" bill, which couldn't have passed the Senate without Democratic help.
The Biden administration said on Tuesday it rescinded a land swap deal struck by former President Donald Trump's interior secretary that would have allowed a new road to cut through an Alaska wildlife refuge. The decision comes as President Joe Biden's administration faces heavy criticism from environmental groups for its approval earlier this week of a massive oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic. In a statement, the Interior Department said Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the 2019 land exchange deal between the agency and the Alaska native King Cove Corporation, but would be open to examining other proposals to replace it.