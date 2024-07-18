Xavier Worthy on working with Mahomes: 'There's no time to ease in' 'The Insiders'
Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy shares what it is like working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes during training camp.
Super Bowl MVPs, they're just like us.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.
Highlighting the Seine River is a central theme of the Paris Olympics. But will the river be clean enough for swimming competitions?
If Brandon Aiyuk is traded, who will he land with?
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Boutte is free and clear in the eyes of Louisiana, but the NFL has yet to weigh in.
Back in action at the British Open, Rory McIlroy is trying to shake off one of the toughest losses of his career.
Calvin Johnson will be inducted into the Detroit Lions' "Pride of the Lions" display, which honors the team's greatest players. He played nine seasons with Detroit in a Hall of Fame career.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Spain's day for the ages, Argentina defends its Copa crown, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre wins his home tournament, the O's get the last laugh, and more.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice had a bizarre confrontation with reporters at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
Bronny James is averaging five points on 23% shooting for the winless Lakers.
Basketball legend Jerry West was a regular presence at the NBA Summer League. The league honored him by holding his regular courtside seat.